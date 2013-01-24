Documents
Le défibrillateur HeartStart HS1 Grand Public de Philips est conçu pour donner à chacun les moyens d’agir lors de ces moments cruciaux. Le défibrillateur HeartStart Grand Public de Philips vous guide à chaque étape du processus de défibrillation, tel un coach personnel, afin de venir en aide à une victime potentielle d’un arrêt cardio-respiratoire. Le DAE (défibrillateur automatisé externe) Grand Public vous guide en temps réel avec des instructions sonores simples et claires, étape par étape, ainsi qu’une fonction d’aide à la RCP1.
Interface simple et intuitive
Quick Shock réduit le délai entre l’interruption des compressions thoraciques et le choc
Technologie SMART Biphasic pour délivrer un choc en toute sécurité
Auto-test intégré pour un dispositif toujours prêt à l’emploi
Électrodes SMART sensibles au positionnement sur la peau
