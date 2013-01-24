Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

HeartStart Défibrillateur automatisé externe

HeartStart HS1

Défibrillateur automatisé externe

Trouver des produits similaires

Le défibrillateur HeartStart HS1 Grand Public de Philips est conçu pour donner à chacun les moyens d’agir lors de ces moments cruciaux. Le défibrillateur HeartStart Grand Public de Philips vous guide à chaque étape du processus de défibrillation, tel un coach personnel, afin de venir en aide à une victime potentielle d’un arrêt cardio-respiratoire. Le DAE (défibrillateur automatisé externe) Grand Public vous guide en temps réel avec des instructions sonores simples et claires, étape par étape, ainsi qu’une fonction d’aide à la RCP1.

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
Interface intuitive

Interface simple et intuitive

Le défibrillateur Grand Public est équipé d’une interface utilisateur simple et intuitive. Les messages vocaux vous guident tout au long de l’intervention, du positionnement des électrodes jusqu’à l’administration du choc de défibrillation et l’exécution de la RCP. Ses capteurs intelligents détectent à quelle étape vous êtes et ajustent les instructions à votre niveau d’expertise.
Délivrance rapide du choc (Quick Shock)

Quick Shock réduit le délai entre l’interruption des compressions thoraciques et le choc

Réduire le délai entre la dernière compression thoracique et le choc de défibrillation augmente les chances de survie, c’est pourquoi le délai de délivrance du choc est critique. Le défibrillateur Grand Public figure parmi les appareils les plus rapides de sa catégorie pour la délivrance d’un choc de défibrillation après RCP.3
Technologie SMART Biphasic

Technologie SMART Biphasic pour délivrer un choc en toute sécurité

En associant un courant de haute intensité, pour une plus grande efficacité, et une faible dose d’énergie, pour réduire les effets secondaires indésirables, la technologie unique SMART Biphasic de Philips impose moins de stress aux cœurs fragiles.
Auto-test intégré

Auto-test intégré pour un dispositif toujours prêt à l’emploi

Avant de quitter l’usine, votre défibrillateur HeartStart Grand Public subit un test sur 120 points, afin de s’assurer qu’il soit toujours prêt à l’emploi. Dès sa mise en service, il effectue des auto-tests tous les jours et non uniquement chaque semaine. Il effectue plus de 80 tests différents au total ; un test spécifique vérifie également que les électrodes sont prêtes à l’emploi.
Électrodes SMART intégrées

Électrodes SMART sensibles au positionnement sur la peau

Avant de vous permettre de délivrer un choc, le défibrillateur Grand Public vérifie automatiquement la pertinence d’un choc de défibrillation et du traitement appliqué. Lorsque les électrodes SMART pour nourrisson/enfant sont utilisées, le défibrillateur réduit automatiquement la puissance du choc et adapte les instructions sonores à la procédure de RCP dédiée aux nourrissons/enfants2

Documents

 

Brochure: Message pour les écoles

 

Brochure: HeartStart HS1 grand public 2016

 

Brochure: Guide des bonnes pratiques pour la maintenance des DAE

 

Brochure: Télécharger le poster
  • Les défibrillateurs HeartStart sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme certifié TÜV SÜD 0123. Ils sont destinés au traitement des arrêts cardio-respiratoires. Les actes effectués avec les défibrillateurs HeartStart sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Janvier 2018
  • Les électrodes HS1 sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme certifié TÜV SUD 0123. Elles sont destinées à la surveillance ECG, la stimulation cardiaque externe, la cardioversion synchronisée et la défibrillation. Les actes effectués avec les électrodes multifonctions HeartStart sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la noticel d’utilisation. Janvier 2018
  • 1 Travers, A. H., Perkins, G. D., Berg, R. A., Castren, M., Considine, J., Escalante, R., . . . Basic Life Support Chapter, C. (2015). Part 3: Adult basic life support and automated external defibrillation: 2015 international Consensus on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care ScIence with Treatment Recommendations. Circulation, 132(16 Suppl 1), S51-83. doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000272. 2 Atkins, D. L., Berger, S., Duff, J. P., Gonzales, J. C., Hunt, E. A., Joyner, B. L., . . . Schexnayder, S. M. (2015). Part 11: Pediatric Basic Life Support and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Quality: 2015 American Heart Association Guidelines Update for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care. Circulation, 132(18 suppl 2), S519-S525. http://circ.ahajournals.org/cgi/content/full/132/18_suppl_2/S519DOI - 10.1161/CIR.0000000000000265. 3 “Shortening the interval between the last compression and the shock even by a few seconds can improve shock success (defibrillation and ROSC)” – American Heart Association. American Heart Association Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care. Circulation. 2010;122 (suppl 3): S706-S719.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Êtes-vous un professionnel de santé ?
Veuillez cocher la case
Envoyer Annuler

Remarque :

Les informations présentes sur ce site Internet sont destinées à des professionnels de santé.