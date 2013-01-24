Page d'accueil
Capteur de SpO2 à usage unique pour nourrisson. Site d’application : doigt ou orteil.

Caractéristiques

Détails du produit
Catégorie de produit
  • SpO2
Compatible avec l’équipement Philips Healthcare
  • 860335, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Compatible avec le matériel d’autres fabricants
  • Câble adaptateur Nellcor requis pour Nellcor N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40 ; câble adaptateur GE requis pour GE Dinamap Pro400 V1
Type de produit
  • Sonde
Certification CE
  • Oui
Utilisation monopatient OU multipatient
  • Monopatient
Poids
  • 0,959 kg
Conditionnement
  • 20 capteurs
Fabrication sans latex de caoutchouc naturel
  • Oui
Stérile OU non stérile
  • Non stérile
Durée de conservation minimum
  • Aucune
Compatible avec d’autres consommables
  • M1943A, M1943AL
Capteur SpO2
Capteur SpO2
Type de patient
  • Nourrisson
Site d’application
  • Doigt ; orteil
Poids patient recommandé
  • 3-140 kg
Compatibilité du câble adaptateur
  • M1943A, M1943AL
Longueur du câble
  • 90 cm

