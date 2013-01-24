Les aides au positionnement Frederick T. Frog, en forme de grenouille, sont remplies de billes de polystyrène. Elles sont malléables et ont été conçues par une infirmière de néonatologie afin de favoriser le développement du nourrisson*.
Frederick T. Frog pèse 453,6 grammes. Il ne doit pas reposer de tout son poids sur le nourrisson ni être utilisé en remplacement du Prone Plus.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
