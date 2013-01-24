L’électrocardiographe Philips PageWriter TC70 a été conçu pour simplifier les examens ECG diagnostiques et optimiser la gestion des tâches à travers des processus automatisés et une prise en charge clinique de grande qualité.
Les électrocardiographes PageWriter TC sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIa, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme certifié TÜV SUD 0123. Ils sont destinés au diagnostic par acquisition, traitement et stockage des données ECG des patients au repos. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Ces dispositifs médicaux sont des produits de santé réglementés qui portent, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
