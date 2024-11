Améliorez l’environnement de soins grâce à Ambient Experience

Ambient Experience helps create a calming environment that supports efficient patient care and is ideal for patients that don't feel comfortable in confined spaces. Dynamic colored lighting and calming sound accomplish a welcoming and relaxing ambiance for patients, while In-bore Connect provides positive distraction and helps guide them during the examination. By making the patient more comfortable, you could improve patient compliance and potentially reduce the number of interruptions and rescans.