Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

CIRSE 2021
EuroPCR 2021 banner

Philips at CIRSE 2021

25-28 September

Philips welcomes you to CIRSE 2021.

Discover our latest innovations in interventional radiology, attend our symposia, watch demos, videos and interviews on topics of interest. We look forward to connecting with you at CIRSE 2021.

Join our  symposia

Join our symposia
Saturday September 25th | 10:00-11:00 | CIRSE platform
Your Azurion lab where optimised workflow and ergonomics meet to empower you to deliver high standard of care.

Moderator: M. Gholghesaei, Philips

Speakers: Marc Ribo, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain
The need for speed; a fast track for stroke diagnosis and treatment

 

Speakers: Kak Khee Yeung, Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Netherlands

Optimizing complex EVAR procedures using advanced imaging techniques from planning to live
 

Speakers: Marco van Strijen, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands
The value of Augmented Reality in the interventional suite

 
Learn more
Optimizing dissection detection
Sunday September 26th | 14:30 – 15:30 | CIRSE platform

Moderators: Michael Lichtenberg and Fabrizio Fanelli

Speakers: Daniel van den Heuvel, Fabrizio Fanelli, Gunnar Tepe, Michael Lichtenberg, Christian Wissgott, Marco Manzi
Optimizing dissection detection and management to improve outcomes in lower limb procedures
Learn more

Free to attend with a CIRSE account. Register here

The next generation Azurion with SmartCT

Azurion thumbnail
Learn more

Introducing the Tack Endovascular System

Endovascular System
Download data sheet (490.0KB)

Book a meeting


Request a meeting with a subject-matter expert for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.
Request a meeting

Connect with us


Get in touch with one of our sales representatives for more information on image-guided therapy.
Contact us

Latest innovations

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW


Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS catheter provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology.
Discover more
Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter

Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter


Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.
Download one page (1.69MB)
Philips Laser System

Philips Laser System


The Philips Laser System allows customers to utilize the proven technology of 308 nm UV light with the large variety of Philips laser catheters  in a slimmer, more maneuverable and user-friendly design that is ready at the turn of akey to treat patients as the physicians see fit.
Discover more
IntraSight Mobile

IntraSight Mobile


IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.
Download the brochure (7.87MB)

Clinical suites

@PhilipsLiveFrom

Go to Twitter and join the conversation
Mark Groves thumbnail

Joost Maltha

Joost.maltha@philips.com

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand