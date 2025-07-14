Payez plus tard avec Klarna
SHK2000PK/00
Disponible à partir
HP 30 mm/conception arrière fermée
Supra-aural
Rose et violet
Volume limité < 85 dB
Cet arceau simple et ergonomique est entièrement réglable afin de s'adapter à toutes les têtes d'enfants, quel que soit leur âge.
Le néodyme est le meilleur matériau qui soit pour obtenir un champ magnétique puissant. Il améliore la sensibilité acoustique ainsi que le rendu des basses, et garantit un son à la fois pur et équilibré.
Grâce à une conception robuste sans vis, les pièces de ce casque se détachent et se remontent facilement.
4.5
sur 5
6
Avis
100%
recommandent ce produit
audiophile80
14/07/2025
België
Sounds better than most headphones of €80
Our kids love the headphones. They look very good, look durable and above all beat many headphones in sound quality. Cannot match my Grado Sr80 and SR80x but the quality comes close, even more spacial, great detail, natural sound and very pleasing sound. Makes you want to listen more to it. It fitst perfectly on the head of our 3 and 5 year old but also on the head of an adult. I think most headphone producers should be ashamed that Philips is able to produce such a good sounding headphone for such a modest price. Without doubt sounds better than the (€80) Sony WH-CH720N we also own.
Pour
geluidskwaliteit, looks, stevigheid
Contre
geen
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons
blauesband
13/02/2023
Deutschland
Sehr gut
Was mich besonders an diesem Kopfhörer begeistert, ist die automatische Abregelung der Lautstärke. Das schont die Ohren der Kinder. Hier habt ihr echt gut mitgedacht Philips! Er ist auch robust und hält einem Fall gut stand. Klang finde ich persönlich für den Preis super!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
MichelleHomburg
10/08/2022
Deutschland
Hervorragend für Kinder
Was mit besonders an diesen Kopfhörern gefällt, das es automatisch eine Begrenzung der Lautstärke gibt. Somit werden die Ohren der Kinder geschützt. Des Weiteren ist der Kopfhörer sehr robust gebaut und hält einiges aus. Klanglich sind die Kinder sehr zufrieden, ich selbst habe es auch Mal ausprobiert und war überrascht von guten Klang.
Pour
Schutz vor zu lauter Musik, robust und klanglich super
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder