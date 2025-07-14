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  • Idéal pour les enfants
  • Idéal pour les enfants
  • Idéal pour les enfants
  • Idéal pour les enfants
  • Idéal pour les enfants
  • Idéal pour les enfants

Casque pour enfants

SHK2000BL/00

4.5
| (6) Avis | 100% recommandent ce produit

Disponible à partir

Bleu
Bleu
Violet-rose
Violet-rose
Idéal pour les enfants
Le casque idéal pour faire découvrir l'univers de la musique aux enfants. Ses basses claires et son design ludique sont parfaitement adaptés aux petits. Robuste, il résiste à toutes les situations. Grâce au plafonnement du volume à 85 dB, écouter de la musique est divertissant mais sans danger.
Voir tous les avantages

Taille adaptée aux enfants, volume maximal limité

Idéal pour les enfants

  • HP 32 mm/concep. arrière fermée

  • Supra-aural

  • Bleu et vert

  • Volume limité &lt; 85 dB

Arceau réglable ergonomique qui s'adapte à la taille de votre enfant

Arceau réglable ergonomique qui s'adapte à la taille de votre enfant

Cet arceau simple et ergonomique est entièrement réglable afin de s'adapter à toutes les têtes d'enfants, quel que soit leur âge.

Les enceintes en néodyme de 32 mm offrent un son pur et équilibré

Les enceintes en néodyme de 32 mm offrent un son pur et équilibré

Le néodyme est le meilleur matériau qui soit pour obtenir un champ magnétique puissant. Il améliore la sensibilité acoustique ainsi que le rendu des basses, et garantit un son à la fois pur et équilibré.

Conception robuste sans vis, conçue pour des utilisateurs énergiques

Conception robuste sans vis, conçue pour des utilisateurs énergiques

Grâce à une conception robuste sans vis, les pièces de ce casque se détachent et se remontent facilement.

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.5

sur 5

6

Avis

100%

recommandent ce produit

4
3
1

14/07/2025

België

België

Sounds better than most headphones of €80

Our kids love the headphones. They look very good, look durable and above all beat many headphones in sound quality. Cannot match my Grado Sr80 and SR80x but the quality comes close, even more spacial, great detail, natural sound and very pleasing sound. Makes you want to listen more to it. It fitst perfectly on the head of our 3 and 5 year old but also on the head of an adult. I think most headphone producers should be ashamed that Philips is able to produce such a good sounding headphone for such a modest price. Without doubt sounds better than the (€80) Sony WH-CH720N we also own.

Pour

geluidskwaliteit, looks, stevigheid

Contre

geen

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000PK Kinderhoofdtelefoons

13/02/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gut

Was mich besonders an diesem Kopfhörer begeistert, ist die automatische Abregelung der Lautstärke. Das schont die Ohren der Kinder. Hier habt ihr echt gut mitgedacht Philips! Er ist auch robust und hält einem Fall gut stand. Klang finde ich persönlich für den Preis super!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

10/08/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Hervorragend für Kinder

Was mit besonders an diesen Kopfhörern gefällt, das es automatisch eine Begrenzung der Lautstärke gibt. Somit werden die Ohren der Kinder geschützt. Des Weiteren ist der Kopfhörer sehr robust gebaut und hält einiges aus. Klanglich sind die Kinder sehr zufrieden, ich selbst habe es auch Mal ausprobiert und war überrascht von guten Klang.

Pour

Schutz vor zu lauter Musik, robust und klanglich super

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHK2000BL Kopfhörer für Kinder

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