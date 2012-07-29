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Philips AventTasses pour tout-petits

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Avis

Propre où que vous soyez

La tasse pour jeunes enfants Philips Avent facilite le passage du biberon à la tasse. Le clapet de protection protège le bec à la perfection, même lors de vos déplacements. Qu'elle soit secouée ou jetée en l'air, la tasse ne laisse échapper aucune goutte tout en étant facile à utiliser pour votre enfant.

Voir tous les avantages
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Anti-fuites, pratique

Propre où que vous soyez

  • 200 ml

  • Bec souple (6 mois et +)

  • Avec poignées

Bec souple avec valve anti-fuites brevetée

Bec souple avec valve anti-fuites brevetée

La valve brevetée de la tasse Philips Avent permet de contrôler le débit et d'éviter les fuites même si la tasse se retrouve à l'envers ou reste couchée sur le côté.

Toutes les pièces passent au lave-vaisselle pour plus de facilité

Toutes les pièces passent au lave-vaisselle pour plus de facilité

Tous les éléments de la tasse sont stérilisables, pour une hygiène parfaite

Tous les éléments de la tasse sont stérilisables, pour une hygiène parfaite

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.5

sur 5

2

Avis

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Cet avis concerne le produit SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Cet avis concerne le produit SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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Mentions légales

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 