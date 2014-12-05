ProduitsAssistance

Payez plus tard avec Klarna

2 ans de garantie

Livraison gratuite des €40

Retour gratuit sous 45 jours

Toutes les séries

  • Photo de face du produit
  • Photo de la télécommande
  • Photo de la télécommande
  • Photo de produit alternative
  • Photo de produit alternative
  • Image principale
  • Photo de face du produit
  • Photo de la télécommande
  • Photo de la télécommande
  • Photo de produit alternative
  • Photo de produit alternative
  • Image principale

Arrêté

système audio-vidéo pour voiture

CED780/12

3.9

| (14) Avis

Écoutez de la musique et regardez des vidéos en voiture

Bénéficiez d'un son d'excellente qualité pour vos musiques et vidéos provenant de différentes sources, dont le streaming avec Bluetooth®, grâce aux technologies audio Philips. Le système de navigation intégré vous guide facilement jusqu'à votre destination.

Voir tous les avantages

L'obsession du son

Écoutez de la musique et regardez des vidéos en voiture

  • Écran tactile WVGA 17,8 cm (7")

  • Bluetooth®

Protection antichoc performante, pour un plaisir musical ininterrompu

Lecture de films sur DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® et MPEG-4

Lecture de films sur DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® et MPEG-4

Le lecteur Philips est compatible avec la plupart des DVD et CD disponibles sur le marché. Un lecteur de DVD+/-R accepte les deux formats de DVD inscriptibles courants. De même, un lecteur de DVD+/-RW accepte les deux formats de DVD réinscriptibles courants. Un SVCD (Super Video CD) offre une qualité d'image bien supérieure à celle d'un VCD, car sa résolution est meilleure. Les MPEG4 sont conçus pour délivrer une vidéo de qualité DVD (MPEG-2), avec un débit et une taille de fichier inférieurs. Le codec DivX est une technologie de compression vidéo avancée basée sur la norme MPEG4. Il permet de réduire la taille des vidéos numériques tout en maintenant une qualité d'image élevée.

Récepteur Bluetooth® intégré pour une transmission directe d'appels téléphoniques et de musique

Récepteur Bluetooth® intégré pour une transmission directe d'appels téléphoniques et de musique

La fonctionnalité mains libres Bluetooth® vous permet d'utiliser votre téléphone portable sans danger pendant que vous conduisez afin de ne rater aucun appel. Avec le récepteur Bluetooth® intégré, votre système audio pour voiture peut diffuser directement les fichiers musicaux de votre téléphone.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.9

sur 5

14

Avis

05/12/2014

France

France

Autoradio complet

Excellent produit a prix très raisonnable . Fini les contravention avec le téléphone au volant grâce au kit main libre de bonne qualité. Un Son puissant et net. La Navigation et TOP seul petit bémol ,les mise a jours pas facile a trouver. Menu facile En résumé ,je le recommande !

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Système audio/vidéo pour voiture

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Système audio/vidéo pour voiture

20/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.

I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system

20/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.

I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit CED780 Car audio video system

Inscrivez-vous à la newsletter Philips pour bénéficier d'offres exclusives

  • Des conseils de nos experts pour adopter un mode de vie plus sain.
  • D'offres exclusives pour les membres Philips.
  • D'un accès anticipé aux soldes.

Je souhaite recevoir des communications promotionnelles, selon mes préférences et mon comportement, au sujet des produits, services, événements et promotions Philips. Je peux me désabonner à tout moment en toute facilité !

  • Des conseils de nos experts pour adopter un mode de vie plus sain.
  • D'offres exclusives pour les membres Philips.
  • D'un accès anticipé aux soldes.