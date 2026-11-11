Payez plus tard avec Klarna
2 ans de garantie
Livraison gratuite des €40
Retour gratuit sous 45 jours
Téléviseur
Toutes les séries
Téléviseur QLED
Note
Screen size
0cm
0"
Sound
IntelliSound (32)
DTSX (28)
Smart TV
Titan OS TV (30)
All Smart TVs (6)
Technologie de la dalle
QLED - 4K Ultra HD (28)
LED - Full HD (2)
Technologie
Dolby Atmos (31)
HDR 10+ (28)
P5 Picture Engine (16)
Dolby Vision (5)
4K Ultra HD LED (5)
Dolby Vision ATMOS (1)
Dolby Vision (1)
Gaming
60 Hz (16)
144 Hz VRR (8)
120 Hz (1)
Ambilight
Ambilight 3-sided (28)
All Ambilight TVs (28)
No Ambilight (1)
55 inch (11)
Voice Assistant
Alexa intégré (2)
Alexa (1)
Assistant Google (1)
Philips QLEDTéléviseur 4K
QLEDTéléviseur Ambilight 4K
QLEDTéléviseur 4K
QLEDTéléviseur 4K Ambilight
The OneTéléviseur Ambilight 4K
The OneTéléviseur 4K Ambilight
QLEDTéléviseur 4K Ambilight
Je souhaite recevoir des communications promotionnelles, selon mes préférences et mon comportement, au sujet des produits, services, événements et promotions Philips. Je peux me désabonner à tout moment en toute facilité ! Qu'est-ce que cela signifie?