L’Affiniti CVx par Philips
Affiniti CVx

Pensé pour la cardiologie,
Conçu pour votre quotidien

En tant que cardiologue, votre service doit répondre à des problématiques telles que:

Comment dispenser des soins de haute qualité de façon efficace et en maîtrisant les coûts malgré un nombre d’examens en constante augmentation et des ressources limitées?

Le nouvel échographe Philips Affiniti CVx a été spécialement conçu pour répondre à ces défis du quotidien des services de cardiologie.

Découvrez comment.

L'Affiniti CVx est-il fait pour vous ?

Philips et TOMTEC

Philips et TOMTEC

Une vision commune, une gamme complémentaire

En tant que cardiologue, vous devez poser des diagnostics de façon rapide, sûre et reproductible. La nouvelle solution Philips Affiniti CVx, associe l’expérience de Philips dans le domaine de la cardiologie et l’expertise éprouvée de TOMTEC en matière de quantification.
Le nouvel Affiniti CVx intégre de nombreux outils TOMTEC de quantification automatisée sur lesquels vous appuyer: 3D Auto MV, 3D Auto LAA et AutoStrain LV. Ces outils vous offrent des mesures fiables et reproductibles nécessaires à différentes étapes de la prise en charge de vos patients.

Cas cliniques et partage d’expérience

Strain sur le VG: exemple de la cardio-oncologie avec le Dr Ederhy et le Pr Cohen

Webinars sur le Strain avec le Pr Cohen

S’équipez pour répondre aux exigences de l’échocardiographie d’aujourd’hui et de demain

Aller plus loin avec l’EPIQ CVx
