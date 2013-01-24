Xper XperGuide

Termes recherchés
XperGuide guide l’aiguille en 3D et en temps réel, ce qui facilite les procédures percutanées nécessitant l’utilisation d’une aiguille en salle de radiologie interventionnelle. Il superpose les images de fluoroscopie en temps réel aux images 3D des tissus mous, vous pouvez ainsi suivre, en direct, la trajectoire et le positionnement cible de l’aiguille.
Imagerie guidée en temps réel pour plus de contrôle et de fiabilité
Réalisation des procédures dans le laboratoire d’imagerie interventionnelle pour un plus grand confo
Flexibilité dans la planification de la trajectoire de l’aiguille
Adaptation automatique du système pour un plus grand confort
Adapté à une large gamme de procédures et d’examens
