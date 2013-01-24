Xper XperGuide

Page d'accueil
XperGuide guide l’aiguille en 3D et en temps réel, ce qui facilite les procédures percutanées nécessitant l’utilisation d’une aiguille en salle de radiologie interventionnelle. Il superpose les images de fluoroscopie en temps réel aux images 3D des tissus mous, vous pouvez ainsi suivre, en direct, la trajectoire et le positionnement cible de l’aiguille.

Caractéristiques
Imagerie guidée en temps réel

Imagerie guidée en temps réel pour plus de contrôle et de fiabilité

Superposer l’image de fluoroscopie en temps réel aux images des tissus mous assure un guidage 3D en temps réel optimal et permet d’identifier toute déviation de la trajectoire définie. Grâce à cette superposition 3D, vous pouvez guider l’aiguille dans la bonne direction, avec fiabilité et précision.
Réalisation des procédures dans le laboratoire d’imagerie interventionnelle

Réalisation des procédures dans le laboratoire d’imagerie interventionnelle pour un plus grand confo

XperGuide permet de réaliser les procédures d’insertion d’aiguilles au sein du laboratoire d’imagerie interventionnelle, plutôt que dans une salle d’échographie ou de scanner distincte. Par rapport au scanner, ce système offre plus de liberté dans la sélection de la trajectoire de l’aiguille ainsi qu’une facilité d’accès au patient.
Planification de la trajectoire de l’aiguille

Flexibilité dans la planification de la trajectoire de l’aiguille

Vous pouvez planifier la trajectoire de l’aiguille en traçant virtuellement le parcours souhaité ou en définissant l’emplacement d’entrée et l’emplacement cible sur différentes coupes XperCT, IRM ou TDM. XperGuide calcule automatiquement la parallaxe et les incidences optimales du statif dans la trajectoire de l’aiguille. Il peut également prendre en compte plusieurs trajectoires.
Adaptation automatique du système

Adaptation automatique du système pour un plus grand confort

XperGuide s’adapte en temps réel aux changements d’inclinaison et de rotation de l’arceau, de champ d’acquisition et de distance foyer-détecteur, ce qui facilite les procédures.
Adapté à une large gamme de procédures

Adapté à une large gamme de procédures et d’examens

XperGuide peut être utilisé dans le cadre de nombreuses procédures cliniques, des biopsies aux ablations RF, en passant par les drainages.
  • Les salles interventionnelles AlluraXperFD sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips Healthcare et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par les organismes DekraCertification BV 0344. Elles sont destinées au traitement de maladies cardiovasculaires. Les salles interventionnelles en environnement bloc sont prises en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations : consultez ameli.fr. Lisez attentivement les notices d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage. Ces dispositifs médicaux sont des produits de santé réglementés qui portent, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE.
  • XperGuide est un dispositif de classe IIa, fabriqué par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié DEKRA Certification BV 0344. Il est destiné à la visualisation, l’analyse et au diagnostic médical par imagerie. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement le manuel d’utilisation. Décembre 2017
  • 2D Perfusion est un dispositif de classe IIa, fabriqué par Philips Healthcare et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié DEKRA Certification BV 0344. Il est destiné à la visualisation, l’analyse et au diagnostic médical par imagerie. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement le manuel d’utilisation. Décembre 2017
  • La salle interventionnelle Allura Xper FD20 est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié Dekra Certification BV 0344. Elle est destinée au traitement de maladies cardiovasculaires. La salle interventionnelle en environnement bloc est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage.Décembre 2017
  • La salle interventionnelle Allura Clarity est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié Dekra Certification BV 0344. Elle est destinée au traitement de maladies cardiovasculaires. La salle interventionnelle en environnement bloc est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage.Décembre 2017

