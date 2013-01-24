Termes recherchés
Découvrez un nouveau monde de performances cardiaques et vasculaires interventionnelles grâce à l’Azurion série 7 et son détecteur 12''. Cette solution de radiologie interventionnelle nouvelle génération permet d’assurer une prise en charge remarquable des patients et d’améliorer votre efficacité opérationnelle en profitant des innovations des processus de travail.
Visualisation avec guidage temps réel par l’imagerie
Visualisation accrue des coronaires
Fonctionnement flexible pour plus de productivité
Standardisation de la configuration et de l’utilisation
Contrôler toutes les tâches depuis la table
Pour un quotidien simplifié
Rationalisez les processus de travail
Gestion efficace de la dose
Améliorer la communication
Augmenter le retour sur investissement
Profiter d’avantages durables
Optimisation du quotidien
Amélioration de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire
