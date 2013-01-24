Page d'accueil
Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15&#039;&#039; Allier performances et meilleure prise en charge grâce au système Azurion

Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15''

Allier performances et meilleure prise en charge grâce au système Azurion

Découvrez la puissance d’innovation de vos services vasculaires interventionnels grâce à l’Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15''. Vos équipes d’intervention profitent d’une cohérence et d’une efficacité exceptionnelles lors des diverses procédures neurologiques, endovasculaires, oncologiques et cardiaques. Passez à l’étape suivante en améliorant la prise en charge et en maîtrisant vos coûts.

Meilleure visibilité des vaisseaux || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Meilleure visibilité des vaisseaux

Les détails de malformations complexes, de tumeurs et d’occlusions, ainsi que les dispositifs moins radio-opaques, sont entièrement visibles grâce à notre technologie 16 bits dédiée intégrée au capteur-plan 15” Philips. La qualité d’image est accrue grâce à une efficacité plus élevée de la conversion des rayons X en images, des images plus homogènes et de meilleurs niveaux de gris.
Gain de temps || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Gain de temps

Ce système est spécialement conçu pour offrir un gain du temps. Les membres d’une équipe peuvent travailler sur toutes les activités dans la salle de commande et d’examen sans devoir interrompre leurs collègues. Au cours d’examens fluoroscopiques/radiologiques, le personnel dans la salle de commande peut ainsi consulter les images précédentes du patient, préparer le prochain examen ou finir de rédiger un rapport sur un autre patient.
Contrôle de la dose || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Contrôle de la dose

Maîtrisez la prise en charge des patients, la sécurité du personnel et la conformité aux normes à l’aide de nos solutions DoseWise, une gamme complète d’outils de gestion de la dose de rayonnement, de formations et de technologies de produits intégrées. Outre ce système, le tube à rayons X MRC200+ équipé du filtrage SpectraBeam, le positionnement à dose nulle* et Philips DoseAware* visent également à réduire la dose.
Visualisation avec guidage temps réel... || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Visualisation avec guidage temps réel par l’imagerie

Profitez des innovations Philips en matière de guidage temps réel par l’imagerie qui aident les cliniciens à déterminer en toute confiance le traitement le mieux adapté. Elles comprennent la 3D-RA (angiographie rotationnelle), StentBoost, CardiacSwing et bien d’autres. Nos solutions de procédure avancées sont parfaitement intégrées à la gamme Azurion afin de s’adapter aux processus cliniques.
Simplification de la configuration et... || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Simplification de la configuration et de l’utilisation

Les ProcedureCards vous permettent de simplifier et de standardiser la configuration des systèmes pour tous les examens, des procédures de routine aux procédures mixtes. Par exemple, le système sélectionne automatiquement la ou les ProcedureCards pertinentes en fonction du code SIR/SIH/SIC de la procédure planifiée. Des préréglages (comme les protocoles par défaut les plus fréquemment utilisés et les paramètres définis par l’utilisateur) permettent également d’améliorer la cohérence des examens.
Facilité d’utilisation || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Facilité d’utilisation

Les systèmes Azurion sont conçus pour rendre vos procédures fluides. Ils disposent tous de la même interface utilisateur standardisée afin de réduire la formation nécessaire et de faciliter la rotation du personnel médical entre les laboratoires. L’interface utilisateur simplifie la visualisation d’images cliniques et d’informations mises en surbrillance. Les utilisateurs peuvent déplacer le système de manière intuitive grâce à ses boutons à formes distinctes.
Maintenir des performances optimales || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Maintenir des performances optimales

Notre gamme de services dynamique vous garantit une plus grande tranquillité d’esprit. Vous pouvez choisir de manière flexible le type de maintenance système et les services durables adaptés à votre établissement. Les services à distance Philips sont destinés à vous aider à maintenir les performances optimales de votre équipement, à assurer une prise en charge continue des patients et à résoudre les problèmes techniques complexes avant qu’ils n’influent sur leurs soins.
Laboratoire utilisé efficacement** || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Laboratoire utilisé efficacement**

Le secteur de la santé étant de plus en plus exigeant, nos consultants en processus de travail vous aident à identifier et à réduire les périodes de sous-productivité de votre système afin d’améliorer l’efficacité des processus de travail. Ils sont en mesure d’évaluer l’efficacité du système, d’identifier les capacités inutilisées et de proposer une orientation d’évolution pour une amélioration continue. Cette approche permet à nos clients de perfectionner leurs processus de travail de manière durable.
Évoluer selon les besoins || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Évoluer selon les besoins

Vos besoins évoluant, vous pouvez facilement intégrer des fonctionnalités supplémentaires et des applications d’autres constructeurs grâce au concept de mise à niveau et de développement intégré à l’infrastructure du système Azurion. Cette plateforme matérielle et logicielle standardisée offre un accès à une nouvelle génération de technologies et d’applications médicales connectées qui évoluent avec vous.
Potentiel pleinement exploité || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 15”

Potentiel pleinement exploité

Les programmes de formation Philips Healthcare permettent de libérer le plein potentiel de votre personnel, de votre technologie et de votre établissement afin de relever de nouveaux défis grâce à des formations médicales innovantes, pertinentes et éprouvées. Nos modules cliniques, techniques et commerciaux complets sont conçus pour vous aider à satisfaire vos besoins – contrôler les coûts, rationaliser les processus de travail et améliorer la prise en charge des patients.
  • * Option disponible sur l’Azurion série 3
  • ** Selon disponibilité locale
  • La salle interventionnelle Azurion est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié Dekra Certification BV 0344. Elle est destinée aux procédures diagnostiques et interventionnelles. La salle interventionnelle en environnement bloc est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage. Février 2017
  • Stentboost est un dispositif de classe IIa, fabriqué par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié DEKRA Certification BV 0344. Il est destiné à la visualisation, l’analyse et au diagnostic médical par imagerie. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement le manuel d’utilisation. Décembre 2017
  • La solution DoseWise Portal est un dispositif médical de classe I, fabriqué par Philips. Il est destiné à la surveillance et la gestion de l'exposition des doses. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage. Décembre 2017

