Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12&#039;&#039; Allier performances et meilleure prise en charge grâce au système Azurion

Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12''

Allier performances et meilleure prise en charge grâce au système Azurion

Améliorez vos capacités en cardiologie interventionnelle grâce à l’Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”. Cette salle hautement avancée permet aux équipes d’intervention de réaliser des procédures cardiaques difficiles en profitant d’une cohérence et d’une efficacité exceptionnelles. Elle représente une toute nouvelle occasion d’améliorer les soins et vos résultats financiers.

Visualisation améliorée || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Visualisation améliorée

Le nouveau capteur-plan 12” offre une haute résolution d’image sur un large champ d’acquisition (FOV). Vous pouvez visualiser la valve aortique et une bonne partie de la crosse aortique ou l’arbre coronaire entier en une seule vue. Son design compact permet d’utiliser une gamme complète d’angles d’incidence, notamment la vue en araignée.
Productivité accrue || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Productivité accrue

Conçu pour offrir un gain du temps, ce système permet aux membres d’une équipe de travailler sur toutes les activités dans la salle de commande et d’examen sans devoir interrompre leurs collègues. Au cours d’examens fluoroscopiques/radiologiques, le personnel dans la salle de commande peut ainsi consulter les images précédentes du patient, préparer le prochain examen ou finir de rédiger un rapport sur un autre patient.
Gestion efficace de la dose || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Gestion efficace de la dose

Nos solutions DoseWise vous permettent de maîtriser la prise en charge des patients, la sécurité du personnel et la conformité aux normes à l’aide d’un ensemble complet d’outils de gestion de la dose de rayonnement, de formations et de technologies de produits intégrées. Outre ce système, le tube à rayons X MRC200+ équipé du filtrage SpectraBeam, le positionnement à dose nulle* et Philips DoseAware* visent également à réduire la dose.
Visualisation avec guidage temps réel... || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Visualisation avec guidage temps réel par l’imagerie

Vous pouvez utiliser les innovations Philips en matière de guidage temps réel par l’imagerie pour déterminer en toute confiance le traitement le mieux adapté. Celles-ci comprennent la 3D-RA (angiographie rotationnelle), StentBoost, CardiacSwing et bien d’autres. Nos solutions de procédure avancées sont parfaitement intégrées à la gamme Azurion afin de s’adapter aux processus cliniques.
Simplification de la configuration et... || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Simplification de la configuration et de l’utilisation

Les ProcedureCards vous permettent de simplifier et de standardiser la configuration des systèmes pour les procédures de routine, difficiles ou mixtes. Par exemple, le système sélectionne automatiquement la ou les ProcedureCards pertinentes en fonction du code SIR/SIH/SIC de la procédure planifiée. Des préréglages (comme les protocoles par défaut les plus fréquemment utilisés et les paramètres définis par l’utilisateur) permettent également d’améliorer la cohérence des examens.
Travailler rapidement et facilement || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Travailler rapidement et facilement

Facilitez et accélérez votre travail. L’interface utilisateur noire simplifie la visualisation d’images cliniques et d’informations mises en surbrillance. Les utilisateurs peuvent déplacer le système de manière intuitive grâce à ses boutons à formes distinctes. Tous les systèmes Azurion disposent de la même interface utilisateur standardisée afin de réduire la formation nécessaire et de faciliter la rotation du personnel médical entre les laboratoires.
Amélioration de l’utilisation de votr... || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Amélioration de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire

Pour vous aider à gérer un grand nombre d’examens, tout en réduisant les coûts, nos consultants en processus de travail peuvent évaluer vos performances actuelles et identifier les possibilités d’optimisation de l’utilisation de votre laboratoire. Cette approche permet à nos clients d’améliorer leurs opérations de manière pertinente et durable.
Optimisation du quotidien || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Optimisation du quotidien

Notre gamme de services dynamique est conçue pour vous. Elle vous permet de choisir de manière flexible le type de maintenance système et les services durables adaptés à votre établissement. Les services à distance Philips sont destinés à vous aider à maintenir les performances optimales de votre équipement, à assurer une prise en charge continue des patients et à résoudre vos problèmes techniques les plus complexes avant qu’ils n’influent sur leurs soins.
Évolution des services dans le temps || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Évolution des services dans le temps

Le concept de mise à niveau et de développement a été intégré à l’infrastructure du système Azurion. Cette plateforme matérielle et logicielle standardisée offre un accès à une nouvelle génération de technologies et d’applications médicales connectées. Alors que de nouvelles contraintes apparaissent et que vos besoins évoluent, vous pouvez facilement intégrer des fonctionnalités supplémentaires et des applications d’autres constructeurs.
Potentiel pleinement exploité || Azurion 3 et son détecteur 12”

Potentiel pleinement exploité

Les programmes de formation Philips Healthcare permettent de libérer le plein potentiel de votre personnel, de votre technologie et de votre établissement afin de relever de nouveaux défis grâce à des formations médicales innovantes, pertinentes et éprouvées. Nos modules cliniques, techniques et commerciaux complets sont conçus pour vous aider à satisfaire vos besoins – contrôler les coûts, rationaliser les processus de travail et améliorer la prise en charge des patients.
  • * Option disponible sur l’Azurion série 3
  • ** Selon disponibilité locale
  • La salle interventionnelle Azurion est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié Dekra Certification BV 0344. Elle est destinée aux procédures diagnostiques et interventionnelles. La salle interventionnelle en environnement bloc est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage. Février 2017
  • Stentboost est un dispositif de classe IIa, fabriqué par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié DEKRA Certification BV 0344. Il est destiné à la visualisation, l’analyse et au diagnostic médical par imagerie. Les actes diagnostiques sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement le manuel d’utilisation. Décembre 2017
  • La solution DoseWise Portal est un dispositif médical de classe I, fabriqué par Philips. Il est destiné à la surveillance et la gestion de l'exposition des doses. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage. Décembre 2017

