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Arrêté

Casque pour PC

SHM1900/00

2.8

| (6) Avis

Des conversations claires, un casque léger

Le casque circum-aural pour PC Philips SHM1900 est léger, pour un confort inégalé.

Voir tous les avantages

Des conversations claires, un casque léger

  • Circum-aural

Adaptateur 2 à 1 pour PC et ordinateur portable

Basculez facilement entre votre PC et votre ordinateur portable grâce à l'adaptateur 2 à 1.

Micro idéalement placé pour capter la voix

Grâce à sa perche facilement réglable, le micro est toujours idéalement placé pour capter votre voix.

Style circum-aural, pour un confort, un maintien et une isolation sonore inégalés

Design circum-aural pour un maintien parfait et un confort optimal. Le design circum-aural bloque également les bruits extérieurs pour une expérience d'écoute intense.

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.8

sur 5

6

Avis

4

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHM1900 PC Headset

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHM1900 PC Headset

02/12/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ganz okay

Ziemliches Standart Headset. Relativ angenemer Tragekomfort. Sound ist klar. Mikrofonqualität lässt zu wünschen übrig

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHM1900 PC-Headset

Date d'utilisation 2018-12-02

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHM1900 PC-Headset

Date d'utilisation 2018-12-02

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

They work but are quite hard to deal with

So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.

Cet avis concerne le produit SHM1900 PC Headset

Cet avis concerne le produit SHM1900 PC Headset

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