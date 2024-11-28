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SCF039/17
60 ml (2 oz)
0 mois et +
La tétine est conçue pour réduire les problèmes de tétée en empêchant l'air d'entrer dans l'estomac de votre bébé.
Notre design flexible en spirale associée aux alvéoles de confort permet un mouvement naturel pendant que bébé tète.
La tétine présente une texture ultra-douce conçue pour reproduire la sensation du sein.
4.4
sur 5
20
Avis
Scholten30
28/11/2024
Nederland
Employé Philips
Perfect fles voor mijn baby
Mijn baby dronk veelste snel bij een nr 1 speen waardoor ze te veel golven spuugde en veel krampjes kreeg. Heb nu deze schattige fles gekocht met nr 0 speen erop en het gaat echt perfect. Echt een heel verschil met eerst. Ik raad dit product echt aan met ouders die dit probleem ook hebben. En het was de volgende dag al in huis. Echt top dank jullie wel.
Pour
Het drinken gaat langzamer wat ook echt goed is
Contre
Die zijn er niet
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Natural-babyfles
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Natural-babyfles
Ewazakho
11/04/2019
United Kingdom
Partie de promotion
Cute and handy bottle
Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Annie23
16/02/2019
United Kingdom
Partie de promotion
This product is easy to use and it’s great
This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat
Résultats basés sur une enquête de satisfaction en ligne menée à l'échelle mondiale en 2023 auprès de 10 109 utilisatrices de marques et produits de puériculture.