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M2L/00
Un son haute résolution
Le casque M2L offre à votre appareil iOS la signature audio de Fidelio en haute résolution, sans distorsion ni diaphonie, grâce à son connecteur Lightning et à son convertisseur DAC. Un son aux détails parfaits, où que vous soyez, avec un style impeccable.
HP 40 mm/conception arrière fermée
Supra-aural
Coussinets Deluxe à mémoire de forme
Pliage à plat
Chaque haut-parleur est sélectionné manuellement, puis réglé et testé avant d'être associé à un autre, pour un son naturel parfaitement équilibré. Les haut-parleurs 40 mm sont équipés d'aimants en néodyme ultra-puissants, pour un son réellement haute définition, offrant une large gamme dynamique et reproduisant les détails les plus infimes.
Le Philips Fidelio M2L est équipé d'un connecteur Lightning™ qui transmet directement au casque un signal numérique inaltéré. Conserver un signal numérique permet de réduire la diaphonie et d'améliorer la séparation stéréo.
Le convertisseur numérique/analogique (DAC) intégré au Philips Fidelio M2L vous offre la liberté d'écouter de la musique en haute résolution à tout moment, où que vous soyez. Vous n'aurez plus à transporter du matériel supplémentaire lorsque vous sortez.
3.7
sur 5
3
Avis
Garythegrom
24/02/2016
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
Quality
Great depth of sound and timing. Highly recommended.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
Ethers19
07/05/2015
United Kingdom
Does digital very well
I've been living with these headphones for a week and moved to using them a lot as a result of their excellent sound quality. The M2Ls are incredibly well made, reflecting their premium price. The bass goes deep but is well controlled, so does not dominate like some other brands. Mid and treble balance is spot on, working well with more complex recordings. Comfort is improving, as the headband has relaxed a little with use. Although my ears do get warm with prolonged listening. The cable could do with some refinement in future, as the rubberised coating is quite stiff and retains any kinks. Overall I'm extremely pleased with my new headphones, given they were a 'blind' purchase, so would recommend anyone interested in exceptional sound on the move to give them a try.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Fidelio M2L Headphones with lightning connector
EcHo
12/11/2015
Sverige
Bra ljud, men inte överallt...
Köpte dessa bums då mina tidigare hörlurar (oavsett prisklass och fabrikat) har haft ett burkigt ljud med väldigt ojämn ljudåtergivning som inte ens gått att ändra via equalizer. Tog en promenad med förhoppningen att få njuta av rent och dynamiskt ljud på kvällsrundan. Tyvärr är dessa lurar absolut inte avsedda för att användas när man går eller knappt rör sig! Varje steg fortplantas upp i lurarna och låter som pukslag. Försökte justera bågens tryck mot huvudet, men då trillade lurarna av. Dessutom är sladden väldigt styv så även skrapljus från den hörs extra tydligt. Nej, hemma i soffan är de väldigt bra, men ute i det fria och i rörelse är de ingen höjdare.
Cet avis concerne le produit Fidelio M2L Hörlurar med Lightning-kontakt
Cet avis concerne le produit Fidelio M2L Hörlurar med Lightning-kontakt