I bought this unit as I was tired of having countless leads all over the interior of the car, and the boot cd player was acting up. The stereo was easy to fit though if your car has a recessed opening for the stereo you might need to invest in a spacer. The radio found the phone within a few seconds and hung onto the Bluetooth signal. However, the unit is preprogrammed to start with a volume of 17, which when I start the music either on the radio or via the phone the unit pulses and changes the display to USB, before switching itself off..... I have no idea why it does this but it can be extremely annoying. So Mr Philips please please explain what this about and how it can be resolved.