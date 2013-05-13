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CMD305A/12
Placez-la sur votre tableau de bord
Prenez la route avec ce système de divertissement pour voiture Philips fonctionnant avec votre téléphone Android. Chargez votre appareil installé sur le tableau de bord, diffusez les pistes de votre choix grâce à une application gratuite, et répondez à des appels téléphoniques en mode mains libres, que le téléphone soit sur la station d'accueil ou non.
Station d'accueil, téléphone Android
Grâce au mode USB Direct, insérez simplement votre périphérique USB dans le port USB de votre appareil Philips pour que ce dernier diffuse directement votre musique au format numérique.
Facilitez vos voyages en voiture avec le système de divertissement pour voiture Philips. Il vous suffit de connecter votre téléphone Android pour l'intégrer au système audio de votre voiture. Oubliez les connexions complexes et les fils encombrants. Posez simplement votre téléphone Android sur la station d'accueil pour le charger et écouter la musique qui y est stockée, ou encore pour passer des appels mains libres. Vous avez même accès aux autres fonctions disponibles sur votre appareil, telles que les systèmes de navigation et les services de géolocalisation. Tout est plus facile avec Philips.
Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils
2.9
sur 5
7
Avis
AeroDave
13/05/2013
United Kingdom
Let down by the app slightly
Product is great, looks fantastic, phone dock is solid etc The app works very well too but could do more. For example the access to the usb drive could be alot more in depth than skip track, repeat and shuffle, I'd like more explorarion Possible better interaction with Google music and Spotify would be good too but usb improvements to me are a must. Other than that, nice big buttons, makes phonecalls etc very easy to do too. Would like to be able to change the background colour too, black rather than red I LOVE it
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Pancakeboy
26/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great but with some issues
I bought this unit as I was tired of having countless leads all over the interior of the car, and the boot cd player was acting up. The stereo was easy to fit though if your car has a recessed opening for the stereo you might need to invest in a spacer. The radio found the phone within a few seconds and hung onto the Bluetooth signal. However, the unit is preprogrammed to start with a volume of 17, which when I start the music either on the radio or via the phone the unit pulses and changes the display to USB, before switching itself off..... I have no idea why it does this but it can be extremely annoying. So Mr Philips please please explain what this about and how it can be resolved.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
VJ79
26/11/2014
United Kingdom
Great Idea, Sounds Great, Poorly Built!
The CMD305A is a great piece of kit, however it has an Achilles heel. The usb port that connects your phone to the unit will eventually stop working. In fairness to the warranty, I've had the unit replaced three times within the warranty period. You can trust that the device will become faulty again after the warranty period expires; as my third unit now has the same fault. There is also another fault on my third unit that wasn't a problem with the previous ones I had. When trying to turn the volume low, the unit increases the volume instead.... it take a while but you'll eventually get the volume down.
Cet avis concerne le produit CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Cet avis concerne le produit CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system