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Arrêté
AWP3704/10
X-Guard
L'eau filtrée en jet convient aux boissons et à la cuisine, tandis que l'eau non filtrée en jet et l'eau non-filtrée en douche conviennent à la vaisselle et aux différentes tâches de nettoyage.
Remplacez facilement le filtre en fin de vie par un filtre neuf d'un simple geste.
Le minuteur vous indique à quel moment vous devez remplacer le filtre pour des résultats optimaux.
3.5
sur 5
2
Avis
Grafton
26/09/2022
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
Excellent product
Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends
Pour
Easy to install and use
Contre
None
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Green55555
12/05/2022
United Kingdom
Worked great for a few months then broke
Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.
Pour
Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap
Contre
Broke after a couple of months
Cet avis concerne le produit AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Cet avis concerne le produit AWP3704 On-tap filtration