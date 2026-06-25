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PSG8300/80
Jusqu'à 215 g/min de vapeur et effet pressing de 850 g
Aucun risque de brûlure sur les vêtements avec OptimalTEMP
Production automatique intelligente de vapeur avec le détecteur de mouvements
Grand réservoir d'eau de 1,4 l pour 1 h de repassage
Système Easy De-Calc facilitant l'entretien
Générateur de vapeur TurboPower, pour une séance de repassage plus agréable et un débit de vapeur puissant et ininterrompu. Le générateur de vapeur TurboPower évite l'apparition de taches humides sur les vêtements pendant le repassage* pour que vous puissiez les ranger directement sans devoir attendre qu'ils sèchent.
Grâce à la technologie OptimalTEMP, aucun risque de brûlure sur les tissus repassables quel que soit le réglage choisi. Repassez tous types de vêtements, du chemisier en soie à la chemise en coton, en toute sérénité. Cette centrale vapeur ne brûlera aucun tissu repassable, même lorsque le fer n'est pas surveillé. Vous pouvez le laisser sans crainte posé sur vos vêtements ou la table à repasser.
La technologie de détection des mouvements avec IA décèle le déplacement du fer sur vos vêtements afin de produire automatiquement une vapeur puissante. Détendez-vous et repassez sans effort pendant que le fer libère de la vapeur pour vous.
4.5
sur 5
4
Avis
SashaR
25/06/2026
United Kingdom
Partie de promotion
Amazing steam generator worth it .
I have used different iron fint last couple of years including that standing steam iron but none of them have been great for me so far as some need refueling and some doesn't remove the crease from the shirts or pents.Then I decided to buy the Philips generator iron and it has been amazing so far. I have used this to iron pents, shirts, bedsheet and all of them have been great with this amazing iron as you got a tank with it so no need to fill it after every single iron and the good thing about it that it got ready in seconds which is pretty good and the result of its ironing is amazing if you iron cotton clothes you will see the difference that the hardest crease can go of easily just after single iron. The size of the iron is a bit bulky as it comes with a tank and connected to it which but due to this you do not need to refill it shortly and you get continuous steam.
Cet avis concerne le produit PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Cet avis concerne le produit PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
RachelR
14/06/2026
United Kingdom
Partie de promotion
Game changer, plug and play intelligent iron!
This iron is a game changer! My old iron was a pain, I was constantly changing heat and steam settings and wasting time waiting for the adjustments. This iron is literally plug and play, no complicated setup required. It’s so clever, it knows when it’s being used and delivers the perfect heat and steam for whatever I’m ironing! No more faffing about! It’s super simple, just fill the tank, click it on, press power and wait for the beep to say it’s ready! Then just iron! I’m constantly leaving my iron face down on the board in between garments and had burnt the cover with the old iron, none of that with one! I love how easy it is to carry with its handle and lock button to safely keep the iron stowed. It is on the larger side compared to a standard iron, but I’d take the size and quality of this over a standard iron any day, the benefits it’s given me has made it worth the money! My ironing time has reduced since using this iron, I honestly can’t fault it! Ironing isn’t quite the chore it used to be now!
Cet avis concerne le produit PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Cet avis concerne le produit PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
AnthonyP
23/06/2026
United Kingdom
Partie de promotion
Absolutely Amazing
￼I have been using the Phillips PerfectCare 8000 extensively for the past month, and it has genuinely transformed my ironing routine. As someone who felt instant dread tackling a pile of ironing, this steam generator feels like a serious upgrade. The build quality is excellent, with a sleek black and gold colour scheme that gives it a very premium appearance. It looks beautiful perched on my shelf, and storing it is effortless. The appliance heats up swiftly, and the powerful steam output is far superior to anything I have used before. The OptimalTEMP technology is a complete game changer – I no longer need to fiddle with temperature settings or worry about scorching delicate fabrics. What has impressed me most is the AI Motion feature, which adapts to my ironing speed. It delivers the perfect amount of steam whether I am moving quickly or taking my time on tricky areas such as shirt collars. The only downside that I can see is that the unit is quite large and bulky so not as easy to use for things like curtains. ￼ Overall, the Phillips PerfectCare 8000 has elevated ironing from a chore into an almost enjoyable routine, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to upgrade their ironing experience.￼
Cet avis concerne le produit PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Cet avis concerne le produit PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series PSG8300/80 Garment care
Débit de vapeur (norme IEC 60311) par rapport à d'autres centrales vapeur ; juin 2025.
Par rapport au modèle PSG8000S
Par rapport au mode MAX
Tests réalisés par un organisme indépendant pour les bactéries Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231, avec 1 minute d'exposition à la vapeur.