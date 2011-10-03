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Shaver series 3000Rasoir électrique

HQ7180/16

4
| (3) Avis
Douceur et précision
Ce rasoir est équipé du système unique de coupe très précis. Il possède des têtes de rasoir ultrafines avec des fentes pour le rasage des poils longs et des trous pour les poils plus courts. Il est entièrement lavable.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

n°1 mondial des marques de rasoirs électriques1

Rase les poils les plus courts

Douceur et précision

Technologie Super Lift & Cut

Technologie Super Lift & Cut

Le système à deux lames de ce rasoir électrique soulève le poil pour raser en tout confort et de très près.

Rasoir lavable

Étanche, ce rasoir Philips se rince facilement sous le robinet.

Système Reflex Action

Système Reflex Action

Suit automatiquement les courbes de votre visage et de votre cou.

Spécificités Techniques

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Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.0

sur 5

3

Avis

2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality at an attractive price.

This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

18/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use shaver with trimmer

Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.

Pour

Gives a close shave.

Contre

Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week

I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!

Cet avis concerne le produit Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

Cet avis concerne le produit Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

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Mentions légales

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, volume des ventes au détail, à partir de la définition de la catégorie rasoirs pour le corps, données 2024, recherche effectuée en octobre 2024. 