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Arrêté
2 300 W
Fonction ionique
avec diffuseur de volume
Revêtement céramique
Puissance professionnelle de 2 300 W pour des résultats exceptionnels
4.1
sur 5
34
Avis
88%
recommandent ce produit
McD111
10/01/2016
United Kingdom
Powerful, Easy, Reliable
I've had this hairdryer for at least 4 or 5 years now, it's been all over the world with me, and it's only just given up on me now (probably more due to the fact that I wasn't extremely careful with the way I treated it). It's very lightweight, simple to use. The cord is long which is a great bonus as it means I can stand up and use it in my mirror (I'm a 6ft girl, this is rare!). It's a powerful hairdryer; I have a lot of hair and it dries it all really quickly, much quicker than many other leading brands I have tried. Yet it's not deafening like some other hairdryers. In summary, a fantastic hairdryer. powerful, easy to use, extremely reliable and durable.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/03 Hairdryer
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/03 Hairdryer
Can67
27/05/2015
Nederland
licht van gewicht
[Employee of philipsglobal] Fijn in de hand liggende lichte föhn. Makkelijk te bedienen, snel je haren droog en ook een lang snoer. Redelijke prijs... wat wil je nog meer!!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn
Shirley
15/12/2013
Nederland
Voldoet aan mijn verwachtingen
Na mijn oude dure fohn van philips die al na 3 jaar kapot is gegaan,heb ik gekozen om geen dure fohns meer aan teschaffen. Dus ik besloot om hp8250 te kopen. Het voordeel is dat hij voor zijn prijs ion functie heeft, coolshot en vooral lichtgewicht is want met me oude fohn kreeg ik pijn aan me armen. Nu heb ik er geen last van.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn