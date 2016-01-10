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  • L'arme secrète des experts
  • L'arme secrète des experts
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Arrêté

Sèche-cheveux

HP8250/00

4.1
| (34) Avis | 88% recommandent ce produit
L'arme secrète des experts
Le nouveau SalonDry 2300. Ce sèche-cheveux Philips est désormais 20 % plus léger, et produit un flux d'air 30 % plus important.
Voir tous les avantages

Sèche-cheveux SalonDry Pro 2300

L'arme secrète des experts

  • 2 300 W

  • Fonction ionique

  • avec diffuseur de volume

  • Revêtement céramique

Puissance professionnelle de 2 300 W pour des résultats exceptionnels

Puissance professionnelle de 2 300 W pour des résultats exceptionnels

Puissance professionnelle de 2 300 W pour des résultats exceptionnels

6 réglages de température et vitesse sur mesure

6 réglages de température et vitesse sur mesure

Fonction ionique pour des cheveux brillants et sans frisottis

Fonction ionique pour des cheveux brillants et sans frisottis

Spécificités Techniques

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Pièces de rechange et accessoires

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.1

sur 5

34

Avis

88%

recommandent ce produit

3

10/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful, Easy, Reliable

I've had this hairdryer for at least 4 or 5 years now, it's been all over the world with me, and it's only just given up on me now (probably more due to the fact that I wasn't extremely careful with the way I treated it). It's very lightweight, simple to use. The cord is long which is a great bonus as it means I can stand up and use it in my mirror (I'm a 6ft girl, this is rare!). It's a powerful hairdryer; I have a lot of hair and it dries it all really quickly, much quicker than many other leading brands I have tried. Yet it's not deafening like some other hairdryers. In summary, a fantastic hairdryer. powerful, easy to use, extremely reliable and durable.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/03 Hairdryer

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/03 Hairdryer

27/05/2015

Nederland

Nederland

licht van gewicht

[Employee of philipsglobal] Fijn in de hand liggende lichte föhn. Makkelijk te bedienen, snel je haren droog en ook een lang snoer. Redelijke prijs... wat wil je nog meer!!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn

15/12/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Voldoet aan mijn verwachtingen

Na mijn oude dure fohn van philips die al na 3 jaar kapot is gegaan,heb ik gekozen om geen dure fohns meer aan teschaffen. Dus ik besloot om hp8250 te kopen. Het voordeel is dat hij voor zijn prijs ion functie heeft, coolshot en vooral lichtgewicht is want met me oude fohn kreeg ik pijn aan me armen. Nu heb ik er geen last van.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit HP8250/00 Föhn

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