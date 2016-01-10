I've had this hairdryer for at least 4 or 5 years now, it's been all over the world with me, and it's only just given up on me now (probably more due to the fact that I wasn't extremely careful with the way I treated it). It's very lightweight, simple to use. The cord is long which is a great bonus as it means I can stand up and use it in my mirror (I'm a 6ft girl, this is rare!). It's a powerful hairdryer; I have a lot of hair and it dries it all really quickly, much quicker than many other leading brands I have tried. Yet it's not deafening like some other hairdryers. In summary, a fantastic hairdryer. powerful, easy to use, extremely reliable and durable.