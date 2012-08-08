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Arrêté

ActionFitCasque tour d'oreille Sport

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Avis

Pour les activités sportives

Composés de matériaux étanches et d'un agent antibactérien favorisant l'élimination des bactéries, ces écouteurs ont été conçus pour les sportifs.

Voir tous les avantages

Port réglable

Pour les activités sportives

  • ActionFit

  • Orange et gris

Résiste à la sueur

Résiste à la sueur

Ces écouteurs sont conçus avec un cache étanche, pour une protection contre les dommages causés par la transpiration.

Écouteurs intra-auriculaires à isolation phonique pour réduire le bruit environnant

Écouteurs intra-auriculaires à isolation phonique pour réduire le bruit environnant

Grâce à la technologie d'isolation phonique, profitez de votre musique dans ses moindres détails et à un volume remarquablement bas comparé aux performances d'un casque normal. Basé sur une connaissance approfondie de l'anatomie du canal auditif, le design acoustique angulaire du casque réducteur de bruit crée une étanchéité sonore parfaite entre le bruit extérieur et le canal auditif, éliminant ainsi les bruits indésirables pour une restitution directe du son. Même lorsque le niveau du son se trouve modéré, vous pouvez discerner les détails de votre musique sans être distrait par le bruit qui vous entoure. Pour un confort optimal, des protections pour casque sont disponibles dans trois tailles.

Les caches en silicone ultra-souple se placent facilement dans les oreilles

Les caches en silicone ultra-souple se placent facilement dans les oreilles

Les embouts en silicone ultra-souple disponibles en 3 tailles de ces écouteurs Philips se placent facilement dans les oreilles sans pression supplémentaire, tout en bloquant les bruits indésirables.

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.7

sur 5

19

Avis

08/08/2012

España

España

Van perfectos

Se agarran perfectamente y el hecho que aguante el sudor el ideal.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Auriculares deport., gancho para oreja

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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