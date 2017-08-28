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Arrêté
SHQ1000/10
Pour les activités sportives
Composés de matériaux étanches et d'un agent antibactérien favorisant l'élimination des bactéries, ces écouteurs ont été conçus pour les sportifs.
ActionFit
Orange et blanc
Ces écouteurs sont conçus avec un cache étanche, pour une protection contre les dommages causés par la transpiration.
Une longueur de câble idéale vous permettant d'emmener votre lecteur audio n'importe où.
Suivez votre programme sportif grâce à cette application intelligente, simple et gratuite, que Philips a spécialement créée pour vous. L'application ActionFit vous permet de créer des séances de sport personnalisées, avec des objectifs de temps, de distance et de compte de calories. Vous pouvez même associer une musique à chaque objectif. À la fin de votre séance, l'application vous propose d'annoncer vos résultats à vos amis sur Twitter et Facebook. Le GPS est requis pour les objectifs de distance et de compte de calories. Il vous suffit de profiter du téléchargement gratuit depuis l'App Store.
3.1
sur 5
9
Avis
Amelia123
28/08/2017
United Kingdom
Best headphones I've ever had!
These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
treadmill
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great for taking to the gym
These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Hummel
06/07/2011
Deutschland
Spitzenkopfhörer
Diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer sind absolut spitze. Ich trage sie beim Sport ca. 1-1,5 Std. beim Walking. Sie sind kaum zu spüren, drücken nicht nach einiger Zeit im Ohr. Der Klang ist absolut geil. Ich hatte vor diesen Kopfhörern eine Billigvariante aus dem Supermarkt und ich merke genau den Unterschied. Als ich diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer geliefert bekam, habe ich sie auch gleich getestet. An meinem MP3 war noch die Lautstärke der Billigversion eingestellt. Mit diesen neuen Kopfhörern sind mir fast die Ohren abgefallen, so gewaltig war der Unterschied. Ich freue mich jedes mal aufs neue, wenn ich meinen MP3 (übrigens auch von Philips) mit diesen Kopfhörern benutze. Das Preis-Leistungsverhältnis ist absolut richtig. Ich kann nur jedem diese Kopfhörer empfehlen. Auch der Austausch der Ohrkappen geht problemlos. Alles in allem ein sehr gutes Produkt, dass ich mit gutem Gewissen weiter empfehlen kann.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer