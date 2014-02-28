An excellent monitor. Parent unit battery life so long I no longer worry about it, the cradle is very convenient for charging (worth the upgrade over the 560 if only for that feature). I picked it up for a good price on sale but would happily have paid full price knowing how good it is. Range is superb, stretches full length of our garden, only got it to warn out of range at the end of the in-laws 1/2 acre field..! Sound very clear, talkback function useful and it’s been flawlessly reliable (used daily for 2.5 years, dropped handset a few times, original batteries still give good life). I have two complaints though: 1. Bit of a software flaw with the parent unit. When keylocked it’s still possible to switch the parent unit off in the normal way! Admittedly only once, but I found it had inadvertently switched off in my pocket whilst keylocked. 2. If you have a power cut the base unit does not power on. It would be useful if the unit defaulted on when plugged in to avoid having to re-enter room to switch on. Overall though, these are minor and extremely pleased with performance and reliability. Thoroughly recommended.