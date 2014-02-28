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  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
  • Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé

Arrêté

Philips Avent Audio MonitorsÉcoute-bébé DECT

SCD570/00

4
| (16) Avis
Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé
Notre nouvel écoute-bébé DECT SCD570/00 permet une surveillance avancée. Il offre une connexion on ne peut plus fiable, un son limpide, un thermomètre, ainsi qu'une veilleuse sécurisante et des berceuses pour vous et votre bébé.
Voir tous les avantages
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

marque recommandée par les mamans du monde entier1

Surveillance optimale pour vous et votre bébé

Le moyen le plus sûr de surveiller votre bébé

  • Connexion privée à 100 %

  • Berceuses et veilleuse

  • Fonction « Répondre à bébé »

  • Alerte vibreur

La technologie DECT vous garantit une absence totale d'interférence et une confidentialité absolue

La technologie DECT vous garantit une absence totale d'interférence et une confidentialité absolue

La technologie DECT vous garantit une absence totale d'interférence provenant d'autres appareils (autres écoute-bébés, téléphones sans fil et portables). Le chiffrement des données vous offre une connexion sécurisée et privée afin d'être le seul à entendre votre bébé.

Un son limpide grâce à la technologie DECT

Un son limpide grâce à la technologie DECT

Entendez le moindre son émis par bébé. La technologie DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) vous offre un son limpide d'une qualité exceptionnelle pour entendre bébé à tout moment.

Smart ECO Mode pour des économies d'énergie

Smart ECO Mode pour des économies d'énergie

Le mode Smart ECO réduit automatiquement la puissance de transmission pour augmenter l'autonomie de la batterie. Plus l'appareil est proche de votre bébé, moins il doit consommer pour obtenir une connexion parfaite (non disponible aux États-Unis et au Canada).

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.0

sur 5

16

Avis

2

28/02/2014

France

France

EXCELLENT PRODUIT

Son du qualité exceptionnelle, pas de gresillement ni de coupure. A recommander

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 Écoute-bébé DECT

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 Écoute-bébé DECT

10/01/2022

Nederland

Nederland

hele fijne Babyfoon

Hij doet wat hij moet doen, Duidelijke hoorbaar wanneer ons kleintje wakker is en ook het nachtlampje is niet te fel maar precies goed. Hij is makkelijk in gebruik!

Pour

Heel makkelijk in gebruik

Contre

geen camera maar eigenlijk ook niet nodig, je leert de geluidjes van je kleintje snel genoeg kennen

Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon

Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon

02/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Reliable, clear, long battery life

An excellent monitor. Parent unit battery life so long I no longer worry about it, the cradle is very convenient for charging (worth the upgrade over the 560 if only for that feature). I picked it up for a good price on sale but would happily have paid full price knowing how good it is. Range is superb, stretches full length of our garden, only got it to warn out of range at the end of the in-laws 1/2 acre field..! Sound very clear, talkback function useful and it’s been flawlessly reliable (used daily for 2.5 years, dropped handset a few times, original batteries still give good life). I have two complaints though: 1. Bit of a software flaw with the parent unit. When keylocked it’s still possible to switch the parent unit off in the normal way! Admittedly only once, but I found it had inadvertently switched off in my pocket whilst keylocked. 2. If you have a power cut the base unit does not power on. It would be useful if the unit defaulted on when plugged in to avoid having to re-enter room to switch on. Overall though, these are minor and extremely pleased with performance and reliability. Thoroughly recommended.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor

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Mentions légales

  1. Basé sur une enquête de satisfaction en ligne menée à l'échelle mondiale auprès de 10 109 utilisateurs de marques et de produits de soins maternels et infantiles en 2023. 

  1. La portée de l'écoute-bébé varie en fonction de l'environnement et des facteurs d'interférence.