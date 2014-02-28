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SCD570/00
Connexion privée à 100 %
Berceuses et veilleuse
Fonction « Répondre à bébé »
Alerte vibreur
La technologie DECT vous garantit une absence totale d'interférence provenant d'autres appareils (autres écoute-bébés, téléphones sans fil et portables). Le chiffrement des données vous offre une connexion sécurisée et privée afin d'être le seul à entendre votre bébé.
Entendez le moindre son émis par bébé. La technologie DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) vous offre un son limpide d'une qualité exceptionnelle pour entendre bébé à tout moment.
Le mode Smart ECO réduit automatiquement la puissance de transmission pour augmenter l'autonomie de la batterie. Plus l'appareil est proche de votre bébé, moins il doit consommer pour obtenir une connexion parfaite (non disponible aux États-Unis et au Canada).
4.0
sur 5
16
Avis
pixmax
28/02/2014
France
EXCELLENT PRODUIT
Son du qualité exceptionnelle, pas de gresillement ni de coupure. A recommander
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 Écoute-bébé DECT
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 Écoute-bébé DECT
de gouw
10/01/2022
Nederland
hele fijne Babyfoon
Hij doet wat hij moet doen, Duidelijke hoorbaar wanneer ons kleintje wakker is en ook het nachtlampje is niet te fel maar precies goed. Hij is makkelijk in gebruik!
Pour
Heel makkelijk in gebruik
Contre
geen camera maar eigenlijk ook niet nodig, je leert de geluidjes van je kleintje snel genoeg kennen
Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon
Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/00 DECT-babyfoon
Will888
02/05/2018
United Kingdom
Reliable, clear, long battery life
An excellent monitor. Parent unit battery life so long I no longer worry about it, the cradle is very convenient for charging (worth the upgrade over the 560 if only for that feature). I picked it up for a good price on sale but would happily have paid full price knowing how good it is. Range is superb, stretches full length of our garden, only got it to warn out of range at the end of the in-laws 1/2 acre field..! Sound very clear, talkback function useful and it’s been flawlessly reliable (used daily for 2.5 years, dropped handset a few times, original batteries still give good life). I have two complaints though: 1. Bit of a software flaw with the parent unit. When keylocked it’s still possible to switch the parent unit off in the normal way! Admittedly only once, but I found it had inadvertently switched off in my pocket whilst keylocked. 2. If you have a power cut the base unit does not power on. It would be useful if the unit defaulted on when plugged in to avoid having to re-enter room to switch on. Overall though, these are minor and extremely pleased with performance and reliability. Thoroughly recommended.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Audio Monitors SCD570/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Basé sur une enquête de satisfaction en ligne menée à l'échelle mondiale auprès de 10 109 utilisateurs de marques et de produits de soins maternels et infantiles en 2023.
La portée de l'écoute-bébé varie en fonction de l'environnement et des facteurs d'interférence.