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Arrêté

Double ContourRasoir féminin Sensitive

HP6368/00

2.9

| (64) Avis

Dur avec les poils, doux avec la peau

Le rasoir féminin Double Contour Sensitive de Philips a été conçu pour répondre aux besoins des femmes modernes. Ce rasoir féminin innovant à deux grilles protège votre peau tout en la rendant parfaitement lisse.

Voir tous les avantages

Un rasage optimal avec protection de la peau 4-en-1

Dur avec les poils, doux avec la peau

  • Rasoir féminin 4 en 1

  • Étanche

Les grilles de rasage dorées hypoallergéniques protègent votre peau

Les grilles de rasage dorées hypoallergéniques protègent votre peau

Les grilles de rasage hypoallergéniques dorées réduisent les irritations et les risques d'allergie

Bande à l'aloe vera pour une meilleure hydratation

Bande à l'aloe vera pour une meilleure hydratation

La bande à l'aloe vera intégrée améliore l'hydratation de votre peau pour un rasage en douceur

Voyant du niveau de la batterie faible

Voyant du niveau de la batterie faible

Indique un niveau de batterie faible et vous rappelle de charger l'appareil avant la prochaine utilisation

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

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Accéder à Pièces détachées et accessoires

Pièces de rechange et accessoires

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.9

sur 5

64

Avis

25/07/2015

France

France

Acheteur vérifié

rasoir tres performant

Rasoir acheter pour ma mere, elle en est ravie !! Rasoir que ma mere recommande a toutes les femmes comme alternative a l'epilation...

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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