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Arrêté
4.0
sur 5
55
Avis
82%
recommandent ce produit
Bankfoot1
12/06/2026
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
Great ladies shaver
I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.
Pour
Good ladies facial shaver
Contre
None
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover
Date of Use 2026-03-12
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover
Date of Use 2026-03-12
Zoki 41
25/03/2026
Deutschland
Acheteur vérifié
Produkt für alle Frauen
Toll Produkt. Sehr praktisch für benutzen und preis ist auch gut.
Cet avis concerne le produit 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht
Cet avis concerne le produit 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht
ColliSue
22/02/2026
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
The best!
Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover