    Vidéoconférence

    Moniteurs Philips avec webcam intégrée

      Les moniteurs Philips offrent une solution tout-en-un avec caméra intégrée pour la vidéoconférence

      • Sécurité et confort

        Sécurité et confort

        Évitez le « camfecting » ou piratage de webcam grâce à une webcam rétractable intégrée

      • Praticité

        Praticité

        Évitez les indiscrétions entre deux utilisations. Gestion facile à la simple pression d'un bouton.

      • Un espace de travail rangé

        Un espace de travail rangé

        La webcam est intégrée au cadre : il n'y a donc aucun périphérique externe ou câble supplémentaire sur le bureau

      • Une collaboration en face à face

        Une collaboration en face à face

        Améliorez la collaboration et la communication grâce à la webcam 2 mégapixels avec résolution FHD, pour des vidéoconférences aussi naturelles qu'une rencontre présentielle

      Bouton rapide du mode de confidentialité

      Vidéo du bouton rapide du mode de confidentialité

      Moniteurs de bureau

      Gamme à usage professionnel

      Libérez votre productivité
      En savoir plus
      Moniteurs avec station d'accueil

      Moniteurs avec station d'accueil USB

      Au service de votre vie professionnelle
      En savoir plus
      Moniteurs tactiles

      Moniteurs tactiles

      Un contact idéal
      En savoir plus

      Aide, assistance et mises à jour

      Enregistrez votre moniteur

      Créez gratuitement votre compte « My Philips » pour enregistrer votre nouveau moniteur. Vous serez ainsi informé des nouvelles mises à jour disponibles.
      Enregistrez-vous sur My Philips

      Mises à jour logicielles

      Maintenez votre moniteur Philips au meilleur de ses performances. Si une nouvelle mise à jour logicielle est disponible, vous la trouverez ici. Vous avez perdu vos pilotes ? Vous les trouverez également ici, gratuitement.
      Rechercher des mises à jour

      Plate-forme d'assistance

      Pour résoudre vos problèmes techniques ou vérifier vos réglages, le plus rapide consiste à consulter le guide de dépannage des moniteurs Philips. Grâce à ces conseils pratiques et astuces, vous remettrez votre moniteur sur pied en un rien de temps.
      Trouver une solution

      Contact

      Nous sommes là pour vous aider. Que vous ayez besoin de conseils pour acheter un moniteur Philips ou d'aide pour le configurer, vous pouvez nous contacter par téléphone et par e-mail ou discuter en ligne.
      Contacter Philips

