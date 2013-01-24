Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

1
0

Panier

Votre panier ne contient aucun élément.

    Halogène

    Halogène

    Lampes

    L'éclairage automobile Philips: la solution idéale pour voyager plus loin

    • Pionnier de l'éclairage automobile depuis 1914
    • Inventeur de l'éclairage xénon HID
    • La référence de choix des grands constructeurs automobiles
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon

    RacingVision GT200
     

    Jusqu'à 200 % de luminosité en plus*
    RacingVision GT200
    Disponible en:
    H4, H7
    Accédez au catalogue

    WhiteVision ultra
     

    Un style élégant irrésistible
    WhiteVision ultra
    Disponible en:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

    Accédez au catalogue

    VisionPlus


    Jusqu'à 60 % de visibilité en plus*
    VisionPlus
    Disponible en:
    H1, H4, H7
    Accédez au catalogue
    RacingVision GT200 Couleur de lumière
    RacingVision GT200 Performance du faisceau
    RacingVision GT200 Durée de vie
    RacingVision GT200
    WhiteVision ultra Couleur de lumière
    WhiteVision ultra Performance du faisceau
    WhiteVision ultra Durée de vie
    WhiteVision ultra
    VisionPlus Couleur de lumière
    VisionPlus Performance du faisceau
    VisionPlus Durée de vie
    VisionPlus

    Vision
     

    Jusqu'à 30 % de visibilité en plus*
    Vision
    Disponible en:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
    Accédez au catalogue

    X-tremeVision Pro150
     

    Jusqu'à 150 % de luminosité en plus*
    XtremeVision Pro150
    Disponible en:
    H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Accédez au catalogue

    LongLife EcoVision

     

    Durée de vie plus longue, moins de remplacements

    Longlife EcoVision
    Disponible en:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
    Accédez au catalogue
    Vision Couleur de lumière
    Vision Performance du faisceau
    Vision Durée de vie
    X-tremeVision Pro150 Couleur de lumière
    X-tremeVision Pro150 Performance du faisceau
    X-tremeVision Pro150 Durée de vie
    Longlife Ecovision Couleur de lumière
    Longlife Ecovision Performance du faisceau
    Longlife EcoVision Durée de vie
    Longlife Ecovision Durée de vie


    Photos non contractuelles.

    * En comparaison au standard minimum légal

    ** La durée de vie diffère selon le type, indication pour H7 uniquement

    *** La résistance jusque 10 G s’applique aux types H4 et H7

    **** Durée de vie limitée

    Trouvez la lampe adaptée à votre voiture

    Accédez à l'outil de sélection
    Selector Tool

    Pour en savoir plus

    Assistance, gamme automobile

    Assistance, gamme automobile  

    Avez-vous besoin d'un éclairage avant Philips de rechange pour votre voiture ?
    Points de vente

    Points de vente

    Achetez les produits Philips Automotive en ligne ou dans un commerce proche de chez vous
    Articles automobiles

    Articles automobiles

    Consultez nos articles pour découvrir les technologies, l innovation et les solutions d éclairage automobile Philips
    Haut de page
    Haut de page