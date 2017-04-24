  • 30 Retour gratuit

    Kit de rénovation des optiques

    Accessoires

    L'éclairage automobile Philips: la solution idéale pour voyager plus loin

    • Pionnier de l'éclairage automobile depuis 1914
    • Inventeur de l'éclairage xénon HID
    • La référence de choix des grands constructeurs automobiles
    Quality icon
    3D lens Cleaner

    Kit de rénovation des optiques

     
    • Nettoie les deux phares
    • Résultats professionnels en moins de 30 minutes
    • Supprime tout voile ou jaunissement dû au soleil et à la poussière
    • Protection anti UV pendant 2 ans
    Trouvez la lampe adaptée à votre voiture

    selector tool

    Assistance, gamme automobile
    Avez-vous besoin d'un éclairage avant Philips de rechange pour votre voiture ?
    Points de vente
    Achetez les produits Philips Automotive en ligne ou dans un commerce proche de chez vous
    Articles automobiles
    Consultez nos articles pour découvrir les technologies, l innovation et les solutions d éclairage automobile Philips

