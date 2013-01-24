Page d'accueil
Vous souhaitez bénéficier d’une plus grande flexibilité ? Notre salle de radiologie interventionnelle Allura Centron est fiable et permet de réaliser de nombreuses procédures à un rythme soutenu. Conçue pour l’imagerie cardiaque et les interventions d’électrophysiologie, elle permet également d’effectuer des procédures neurologiques et vasculaires.

Caractéristiques
Performances éprouvées pour de nombreuses procédures

Performances éprouvées pour de nombreuses procédures

La salle Allura Centron a été conçue pour offrir un maximum de fiabilité et de flexibilité afin de répondre aux besoins croissants de votre établissement, dont le personnel est limité, en matière de traitements cardiovasculaires. Tout comme les autres salles de radiologie interventionnelle de la gamme Allura, elle offre des performances élevées ainsi qu’une grande fiabilité grâce au tube à rayons X MRC avec commutateur de grilles, au générateur Velara de 100 kW et à sa géométrie flexible. Ce système vous permet de traiter un large éventail de patients avec plus de fiabilité.
Visualisation optimale des stents pour plus de fiabilité

Visualisation optimale des stents pour plus de fiabilité

StentBoost est un outil simple, rapide et peu coûteux qui améliore la visualisation des stents dans les artères coronaires. La fonction StentBoost Subtract offre plus de fiabilité tout au long du processus de déploiement du stent, vous pouvez ainsi mieux visualiser l’emplacement du stent par rapport à la paroi vasculaire pendant la procédure.
Simplicité et efficacité

Simplicité et efficacité

Allura Centron est équipé des commandes de table, du module à écran tactile et de l’interface utilisateur éprouvés Philips Allura Xper, pour plus de simplicité et d’efficacité.Sa table haute capacité peut facilement accueillir des patients à corpulence élevée. Son statif est très stable et versatile grâce à son mouvement de pivot sur 180° qui permet à l’arceau un positionnement triple, frontal, latéral droit et latéral gauche par rapport au patient. Cela facilite les approches par voies radiales gauche et droite.
Système de protection unique

Système de protection unique

L’Allura Centron intègre un système de protection des patients et des opérateurs. BodyGuard, le système Philips de protection patient sans contact, utilise la détection capacitive pour déterminer la position du patient par rapport à l’arceau et ainsi éviter les accidents. Le système s’adapte automatiquement à la taille du patient, évite tout contact, est plus rapide et offre un meilleur degré de protection et de confort.
Sélection des régions anatomiques souhaitées

Sélection des régions anatomiques souhaitées

Grâce au détecteur 15” nouvelle génération, vous bénéficiez d’une haute qualité d’image et d’une couverture anatomique plus large, afin de réaliser un grand nombre de procédures. Notre chaîne de traitement d’images de grande qualité vous offre une visualisation détaillée des petits vaisseaux ainsi qu’une image extrêmement nette. Sélectionnez le champ d’acquisition souhaité afin de diagnostiquer puis traiter vos patients avec précision et fiabilité.
Davantage d’informations, plus rapidement, pour une dose de rayonnement plus faible

Davantage d’informations, plus rapidement, pour une dose de rayonnement plus faible

Philips XperSwing permet d’acquérir des vues avec orientation crânienne/caudale (incidence oblique antérieure droite/gauche) en une seule séquence, en déplaçant l’arceau selon une trajectoire à deux axes. Cette technique réduit la quantité de produit de contraste ainsi que l’exposition aux rayons, et offre une visualisation de l’ensemble des vaisseaux coronaires complexes. Des vues supplémentaires sont également acquises afin d’assurer une évaluation plus complète de l’arbre coronaire.
DoseWise pour une gestion efficace de la dose

DoseWise pour une gestion efficace de la dose

La réduction de la dose est un de nos plus grand défis depuis de nombreuses années. C’est pourquoi nous avons mis au point DoseWise, qui rassemble un ensemble de techniques, programmes et pratiques spécialement conçus pour optimiser la qualité d’image, tout en protégeant les patients et le personnel soignant contre l’exposition aux rayons X. La technologie SpectraBeam génère des images à faible dose de rayonnement en filtrant les rayons de faible pénétration. De plus, la fluoroscopie pulsée offre des fréquences d’impulsions très faibles, ce qui réduit encore davantage la dose de rayonnement.
Comptez sur nous, comme vos patients comptent sur vou

Comptez sur nous, comme vos patients comptent sur vou

Se tenir informé des dernières nouveautés dans le secteur de la santé s’avère déjà être un véritable défi, en raison de sa complexité et de sa constante évolution. La dernière chose dont vous avez besoin est de vous soucier du bon fonctionnement de vos systèmes. Chez Philips, nous travaillons en étroite collaboration avec vos équipes. Nous sommes donc tout aussi attachés à prévenir les problèmes et à intervenir de jour comme de nuit, jusqu’à ce que vos appareils soient de nouveaux opérationnels. En nous confiant l’entretien de vos systèmes, vous pouvez vous concentrer sur l’essentiel : améliorer la prise en charge et traiter un plus grand nombre de patients, tout en réduisant les coûts. Ensemble, construisons un avenir meilleur.
  • La salle interventionnelle Allura Centron est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l’organisme notifié BSI 0086. Elle est destinée au traitement de maladies cardiovasculaires. La salle interventionnelle en environnement bloc est prise en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations : consultez ameli.fr. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation ou l’étiquetage. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

