Vous souhaitez bénéficier d’une plus grande flexibilité ? Notre salle de radiologie interventionnelle Allura Centron est fiable et permet de réaliser de nombreuses procédures à un rythme soutenu. Conçue pour l’imagerie cardiaque et les interventions d’électrophysiologie, elle permet également d’effectuer des procédures neurologiques et vasculaires.