Contrôle complet de la table grâce à un écran à cristaux liquides haute résolution de 58''

Lorsque vous réalisez divers examens dans votre salle de radiologie interventionnelle, un contrôle efficace des applications améliore le travail d’équipe et la prise en charge. FlexVision Pro vous permet de gérer de manière intuitive toutes les applications disponibles depuis la table grâce une souris sans fil afin de rationaliser vos processus de travail. Vous pouvez ainsi améliorer votre efficacité et réduire le nombre de vos déplacements en dehors de l’environnement stérile pendant les examens.

Caractéristiques
FlexVision Pro permet d’afficher toutes les applications interventionnelles. Vous pouvez utiliser une souris sans fil ou notre module à écran tactile* pour accéder à des PACS ou différents outils interventionnels. Réalisez des captures d’écran des sources vidéo affichées et stockez-les dans le dossier patient en un seul clic. Un accès facile aux applications permet d’améliorer votre efficacité et de réduire le nombre de vos déplacements en dehors de l’environnement stérile.
La console FlexVision Pro est spécialement conçue pour offrir un gain du temps. Les membres d’une équipe peuvent travailler sur toutes les activités – sur cette console ou sur d’autres dans la salle d’examen et de commande – sans devoir interrompre leurs collègues. Au cours d’examens fluoroscopiques/radiologiques, le personnel dans la salle de commande peut ainsi consulter les images précédentes du patient, préparer le prochain examen ou finir de rédiger un rapport sur un autre patient.
Utilisez la fonction SuperZoom pour réduire ou agrandir une image de 32 % à 420 % sans perte de détails. Les vaisseaux distaux et tortueux deviennent nets. Vous pouvez faire un examen plus approfondi des petits détails de l’anatomie, des dispositifs et des données (signaux ECG et données hémodynamiques) sans vous pencher par-dessus la table, et prendre ainsi des décisions thérapeutiques rapides et plus fermes grâce à davantage d’informations.
Pour simplifier et standardiser la configuration système de votre console FlexVision Pro, votre présentation personnalisée accompagnera automatiquement les ProcedureCards. La réorganisation des présentations s’effectue en toute simplicité lorsque de nouvelles personnes rejoignent une procédure. Votre service peut créer un nombre illimité de présentations pour chaque procédure et/ou utilisateur. L’écran peut même réorganiser les images instantanément afin de vous offrir un gain de temps lorsque vous basculez d’une source à une autre.
L’écran couleur haute définition 58” de la console FlexVision Pro affiche de grandes images détaillées provenant de toutes les sources d’entrée (11 sources externes simultanées au maximum) sans compromis sur la qualité ni sur les informations cliniques. Vous pouvez ainsi consulter des entrées externes dans leur résolution native afin d’éviter toute distorsion du signal.
Basculement entre les commandes et partage du pointeur

Les membres d’une équipe peuvent facilement prendre le contrôle d’applications à leurs collègues afin d’améliorer l’efficacité du travail d’équipe. La communication devient également plus claire grâce à l’utilisation par exemple d’un large pointeur souris visible dans la salle d’examen et de commande pour indiquer une zone d’intérêt, ce qui réduit les risques de malentendu et renforce l’attention et la concentration lors des procédures.
  La salle interventionnelle Azurion est un dispositif médical de classe IIb, fabriqué par Philips et dont l'évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié Dekra Certification BV 0344. Elle est destinée aux procédures diagnostiques et interventionnelles. La salle interventionnelle en environnement bloc est prise en charge par les organismes d'assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d'utilisation ou l'étiquetage. Février 2017

Pour toute demande d'assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
