Lorsque vous réalisez divers examens dans votre salle de radiologie interventionnelle, un contrôle efficace des applications améliore le travail d’équipe et la prise en charge. FlexVision Pro vous permet de gérer de manière intuitive toutes les applications disponibles depuis la table grâce une souris sans fil afin de rationaliser vos processus de travail. Vous pouvez ainsi améliorer votre efficacité et réduire le nombre de vos déplacements en dehors de l’environnement stérile pendant les examens.
Accès à plusieurs sources externes
Efficacité accrue du travail d’équipe
Fonction SuperZoom pour visualiser les petits détails
Standardisation des paramètres grâce aux ProcedureCards
Grand écran couleur à cristaux liquides
Basculement entre les commandes et partage du pointeur
