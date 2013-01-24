Personal Best redéfinit la notion de commodité, d’observance et de fiabilité. Grâce à son design portable, compact et léger, il est désormais très facile pour vos patients et vous-même de surveiller le débit de pointe, tout au long de la journée.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Personal Best, fabriqué par Philips, est un appareil de mesure du débitmètre de pointe. Ce DM de classe I est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE, dont l’évaluation de conformité a été réalisée par TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH (0123). Lire attentivement la notice d’utilisation fournie avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.