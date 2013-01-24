Page d'accueil
Le transilluminateur Wee Sight utilise un puissant éclairage à DEL, qui n’émet pas de chaleur, pour localiser avec précision les minuscules veines présentes dans les petits membres du nouveau-né et ainsi faciliter la pose de l’intraveineuse.

Utilisation à une main

Facile à utiliser à une seule main

Il suffit au clinicien de poser Wee Sight à plat sur une surface, puis de positionner le bras ou la jambe du bébé au dessus du dispositif afin de visualiser les veines. Vous pouvez également le tenir dans le creux de votre main, puis placer le membre du bébé contre celui-ci. Grâce à son design unique, une seule personne est nécessaire pour manipuler Wee Sight et réaliser la procédure.
WeeSight Illiminator est un dispositif médical fabriqué par Philips. Il est utilisé pour l'aide à la localisation des minuscules veines. Lisez attentivement la notice d'utilisation. Ce dispositif médical est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte , au titre de cette réglementation, le marquage CE.  Janvier 2017

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

