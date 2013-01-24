Sleepware G3 avec Somnolyzer est compatible avec nos solutions de diagnostic Alice, de l'hôpital au domicile.
C'est un logiciel dont l'interface est personnalisable pour s'adapter au mieux à vos habitudes de travail.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Anderer et al., An E-Health Solution for Automatic Sleep Classification According to Rechtschaffen and Kales: Validation Study of the Somnolyzer 24 x 7 Utilizing the Siesta Database. Neuropsychobiology 2005;51:115–133.
2. Anderer et al., Computer-Assisted Sleep Classification according to the Standard of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine: Validation Study of the AASM Version of the Somnolyzer 24 x7, Neuropsychobiology 2010;62:250–264.
3. Punjabi et al., Computer-Assisted Automated Scoring of Polysomnograms Using the Somnolyzer System. SLEEP 2015, Vol. 38, No. 10:1555-1566.
4. Sabil et al., Évaluation d’un Algorithme Utilisant les Réseaux Neuronaux pour la Lecture Automatique de la Polygraphie. Médecine du Sommeil, Volume 17, Issue 1, March 2020, Pages 43-44.
5. Dorffner et al. 2013
Sleepware G3 est un logiciel conçu par Philips et destiné à être utilisé pour la récupération, l’affichage, l’analyse (scorage
automatique ou manuel), le résumé, la génération de rapports et la mise en réseau des données extraites des appareils ALICE
Philips utilisés pour enregistrer l’activité physiologique associée au sommeil et diagnostiquer des troubles du sommeil. Il est
indiqué pour être utilisé avec les patients pédiatriques ou adultes dans un environnement clinique, par ou sur ordre d’un
médecin. Ce DM de classe I est un produit de santé réglementé qui porte, à ce titre, le marquage CE. Lire le guide d’utilisation
pour de plus amples informations.
Le package de scorage Somnolyzer Inside en option est indiqué pour la même utilisation que le logiciel Sleepware G3, il s’agit
d’un système expert d’analyse des signaux de polygraphies et/ou polysomnographies, destiné à effectuer une pré lecture des
enregistrements. Il est utilisé pour les patients adultes uniquement.
Avertissement : Il est important de lire attentivement les instructions d’utilisation de l’équipement Philips avant toute utilisation.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.