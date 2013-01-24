Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

Alice Solution de polysomnographie et polygraphie ambulatoire

Alice PDx

Solution de polysomnographie et polygraphie ambulatoire

Trouver des produits similaires

L’appareil d’enregistrement diagnostique portable Alice PDx est destiné au contrôle, au suivi et au diagnostic du syndrome d’apnées obstructives du sommeil en PG et PSG

Contactez nous

Caractéristiques

Caractéristiques physiques
Caractéristiques physiques
Size
  • 5 L x 3 W x 2 H (12.7 x 7.62 x 5.08) "/cm
Weight
  • Approximately 8 oz (230 grams), weight does not include batteries
Channels
Channels
Nombre total de canaux
  • Jusqu’à 21 avec les extensions EXG et ExG en option
Canaux standard
  • Flux par pression nasale (avec ronflement) et thermistance, 2 sangles inductives, position du corps, capteur SpO2 (avec fréquence du pouls et photopléthysmographie de pouls), paramètres de l’appareil de thérapie Respironics, pression et débit des appareils de thérapie autres que Respironics. canaux
Connexions/canaux facultatifs (a)
  • Extension ECG : ECG 3 dérivations avec 3 canaux mesurés et 4 canaux dérivés pour un total de 7 canaux
Extensions/canaux facultatifs
  • Extension ExG : 4 canaux neurologiques (EEG ou EOG) et 3 canaux différentiels EMG, plus références et masse.
Input impedance
Input impedance
ECG
  • 10 Mω per Electrode 20 Mω differential
EMG
  • 2 Mω per Electrode 4 Mω differential
EEG
  • 2 Mω per Electrode 4 Mω differential
Bandwidth
Bandwidth
ECG (a)
  • 0.318 to 81 Hz
EEG b
  • 0.318 to 35 Hz
EMG a
  • 9.7 to 86 Hz
Input Signal Range
Input Signal Range
ECG b
  • ± 4 mV
EEG c
  • ± 500 µV
EEG d
  • ± 150 µV
Digital Resolution
Digital Resolution
Up to
  • 16 bits
Initial Sample Rate
Initial Sample Rate
Up to
  • 1 Hz
Max Storage Rate
Max Storage Rate
ECG/ExG
  • 200 Hz
Effort and Thermal Flow
  • 100 Hz
Pressure Flow
  • 200 Hz
Snore
  • 500 Hz
Body Pos.
  • 1 Hz
Communication interfaces
Communication interfaces
Serial Protocol
  • USB PC cable
SleepLink and Serial
  • communication cables for our therapy devices
System Power Requirements
System Power Requirements
Alkaline batteries
  • Three AA (1.5V) 0.43 watts typical
  • Alice PDx est un appareil d’enregistrement diagnostique portable fabriqué par Philips et destiné à être utilisé pour le dépistage et le diagnostic des pathologies du sommeil (notamment le syndrome d’apnées du sommeil). Ce DM de Classe IIa est un produit de santé réglementé, qui porte, au titre de cette Réglementation, le marquage CE, dont l’évaluation de conformité a été réalisée par TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH (0123). Lire attentivement le manuel de l’utilisateur fourni avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand