By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Alice PDx est un appareil d’enregistrement diagnostique portable fabriqué par Philips et destiné à être utilisé pour le dépistage et le diagnostic des pathologies du sommeil (notamment le syndrome d’apnées du sommeil). Ce DM de Classe IIa est un produit de santé réglementé, qui porte, au titre de cette Réglementation, le marquage CE, dont l’évaluation de conformité a été réalisée par TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH (0123). Lire attentivement le manuel de l’utilisateur fourni avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité.
Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.