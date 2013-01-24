Page d'accueil
Respironics Trilogy Evo Ventilateur portable, de l’hôpital au domicile

Trilogy Evo

Ventilateur portable, de l’hôpital au domicile

La nouvelle génération de ventilateur support de vie Philips Trilogy Evo est conçue pour accompagner vos patients dans tous leurs déplacements.

Caractéristiques

Ventilation modes
Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Ventilation assistée contrôlée (pression contrôlée)
A/C-VS
  • Ventilation assistée contrôlée (volume contrôlé)
CPAP
  • Pression positive continue
PSV
  • Aide inspiratoire
S/T
  • Ventilation spontanée/temporisée
SIMV-PC
  • Ventilation assistée contrôlée intermittente (pression contrôlée)
SIMV-VC
  • Ventilation assistée contrôlée intermittente (volume contrôlé)
MPV-PC
  • Ventilation avec embout buccal (pression contrôlée)
MPV-VC
  • Ventilation avec embout buccal (volume contrôlé)
Physical
Physical
Poids
  • 5,2 kg
Size
  • 16,5 cm x 28,6 cm x 24,5 cm (P x L x H)
Screen dimensions
  • 20,32 cm
Oxygen
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 à 30 l/min ; maximum 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 à 600 kPa
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 à 2 000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 à 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 à 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 à 90 rpm
Peak inspiratory flow (PIF)
  • 0 à 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP)
  • 0 à 90 cmH2O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 à 90 cmH2O
Percentage spontaneous triggered breaths (%Spont Trig)
  • 0 à 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9,9/1 à 1/9,9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 à 100 ml/cmH2O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 à 200 cmH2O/l/s
Dynamic plateau pressure (Dyn Pplat)
  • 0 à 90 cmH2O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 à 20 cmH2O
FiO2 with FiO2 sensor
  • 21 % à 100 %
SpO2 with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 0 à 100 %
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 18 à 321 battements par minute
EtCO2 with CO2 accessory
  • 0 à 150 mmHg
Electrical
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100 V - 240 V, 50/60 Hz, 1,7 - 0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24 V 6,5 A
Internal and detachable Li-on batteries
  • Autonomie totale nominale de 15 heures selon la méthode de la norme CEI 80601-2-72 (7,5 heures par b
Charge time for detachable and internal battery
  • De 0 % à 80 % : 2,5 heures ; de 0 % à 100 % : 3,5 heures
Alarms
Alarms
Apnea Interval
  • 5 à 60 s
Alarmes
Alarmes
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 à 90 cmH2O
Tidal Volume
  • Désactivé, 10 à 2 000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • Désactivé, 0,2 à 30 l/min
Respiratory Rate
  • Désactivé, 1 à 90 rpm
Circuit Disconnection
  • Désactivé, 5 à 60 s
No trigger
  • Désactivé ; 0,5 à 15 min (UNIQUEMENT en MPV)
Controls
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • Modes AI, S/T et VAC-PC uniquement
Tidal volume
  • 35 à 2 000 ml sur circuits double branche et avec déclenchement inspiratoire, 50 à 2 000 ml sur circ
Breath rate
  • 0 à 80 rpm
PEEP
  • 0 à 35 cmH2O pour les circuits actifs 3 à 25 cmH2O pour les circuits passifs
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 à 25 cmH2O
IPAP
  • 3 à 60 cmH2O
Pressure support/pressure control
  • 0 à 60 cmH2O
Inspiratory time
  • 0,3 à 5,0 s
Temps de montée
  • 0 à 6
Triggering and cycling
  • Désactivé, AutoTrak, Sensitive et déclenchement inspiratoire
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0,5 à 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10 % à 90 % du débit de pointe
Flow pattern
  • Carré, rampe
FiO2
  • 21 % à 100 %
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0,3 à 3,0 s
Backup ventilation
  • Activé-Désactivé
  • Le Trilogy Evo est un ventilateur mixte fabriqué par Philips et destiné à délivrer une ventilation à pression positive pour les patients allant du nourrisson de ≥2,5 kg à l’adulte. Le ventilateur peut mesurer, afficher, enregistrer et déclencher des alarmes relatives aux données de SpO2, FiO2, CO2, de fréquence respiratoire et de fréquence du pouls lorsque les accessoires appropriés sont connectés. Le ventilateur peut être utilisé en établissement de soins, à domicile et dans le cadre de transport non urgent, par exemple, fauteuil roulant, véhicule personnel ou ambulance. Ce DM fait l'objet d'un remboursement par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations : consulter la LPPR. Ce DM de classe IIb est un produit de santé réglementé, qui porte, au titre de cette Réglementation, le marquage CE, dont l’évaluation de conformité a été réalisée par TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH (0123). Lire attentivement les manuels d'utilisation fournis avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité. Février 2021

Polyvalence multiréglages
Pour une utilisation dans les environnements dynamiques

Pour une utilisation dans les environnements dynamiques

Grâce à ses nombreuses fonctionnalités, le Trilogy Evo permet de traiter les patients chroniques et critiques dans divers environnements, tels que les environnements de soins subaigus ou chroniques, le domicile d’un patient ou pendant ses activités. Il a été spécialement conçu dans une optique de durabilité afin de le protéger contre les dommages pendant les déplacements, par exemple pendant les transports médicaux.
Portabilité pour plus de liberté
Batterie longue durée

Batterie longue durée

Les patients dépendants du ventilateur sont pris en charge par des batteries internes et amovibles, dont l’autonomie atteint désormais 15 heures. Par rapport à l’autonomie de 6 heures du Trilogy 100, le Trilogy Evo offre aux patients plus de liberté et de mobilité. Il est prêt à être installé sur un pied à roulettes ou un fauteuil roulant, avec un sac de transport à fixer et facile à utiliser.
Options de traitement réglables
Répondre à l’évolution des besoins de vos patients

Répondre à l’évolution des besoins de vos patients

Le Trilogy Evo offre une assistance respiratoire non invasive et invasive avec une sensibilité accrue pour un large éventail de patients adultes et pédiatriques. Les modes de volume et de pression, la surveillance AVAPS-AE, SpO2 et CO2fe et les alarmes de chaque paramètre permettent une prise en charge adaptable. La flexibilité des circuits permet d’utiliser ce ventilateur chez un grand nombre de patients.
Soins connectés
Facilité d’accès aux informations

Facilité d’accès aux informations

Le Trilogy Evo utilise la technologie Bluetooth pour vous envoyer les données des patients et des appareils via Care Orchestrator, notre outil basé sur le cloud. Cette solution est conçue pour réunir les technologies, ressources, personnes et informations essentielles à la prise en charge de vos patients souffrant de troubles respiratoires. Avec Care Orchestrator, vous avez la possibilité de créer des règles de soins personnalisées basées sur vos meilleures pratiques et vos processus éprouvés. Vous pouvez également télécharger des données au chevet du patient via une clé USB.
Simplicité
Navigation intuitive

Navigation intuitive

Le Trilogy Evo est conçu pour une navigation aisée et une configuration rapide des prescriptions. De nouvelles fonctionnalités simplifient son utilisation quotidienne par les soignants et les patients, notamment un écran tactile de 8 pouces qui présente des affichages adaptés au patient pour faciliter la configuration et la modification des réglages. Il propose une nouvelle aide à l’écran, un guidage pour la gestion des alarmes et des noms universels intuitifs pour la plupart des modes de ventilation.
Une technologie avancée
Fiabilité assurée grâce à une source de confiance

Fiabilité assurée grâce à une source de confiance

Le tout dernier appareil Trilogy a été conçu pour être convivial sans compromettre les fonctionnalités avancées de la technologie innovante de la gamme Trilogy. Les fonctions de surveillance de la SpO2, du CO2fe et de la mécanique respiratoire avancée sont conçues pour optimiser le traitement de votre patient.
Ventilation sur mesure
S’adapter à chaque respiration

S’adapter à chaque respiration

Des innovations éprouvées sont conçues pour traiter les différents besoins en matière d’insuffisance respiratoire. L’AVAPS ajuste automatiquement l’assistance respiratoire pour atteindre le volume courant souhaité, tandis qu’Auto EPAP s’ajuste de manière proactive à la pression effective la plus basse pour gérer les voies aériennes supérieures. Le débit automatique de secours retarde la respiration de la machine jusqu’à ce que le patient expire afin d’optimiser son confort.
Ventilation avec embout buccal
Ventilation à la demande

Ventilation à la demande

La ventilation avec embout buccal ne nécessite aucun effort inspiratoire pour déclencher une respiration. Notre déclencheur unique kiss® détecte les mouvements du patient lorsqu’il s’engage ou se désengage de l’embout buccal pour fournir une ventilation à la demande, avec la sécurité des alarmes patient.
Digital Auto-Trak
La sensibilité au bon moment

La sensibilité au bon moment

Digital Auto-Trak fournit un algorithme de cyclage et de déclenchement de respiration automatisé qui s’adapte aux mouvements respiratoires naturels du patient. Il facilite la synchronisation entre le ventilateur et le patient ainsi que le confort de ce dernier, sans réglages manuels.
Maintenance et support technique
Coût total de propriété faible

Coût total de propriété faible

L’assistance, la maintenance et l’entretien du Trilogy Evo comprennent une assistance clinique 24 heures sur 24, des ressources de formation pour vous et vos patients, ainsi que des garanties étendues et des plans de maintenance. Le Trilogy Evo nécessite une maintenance préventive tous les quatre ans uniquement et un équipement d’étalonnage minimal.

Pour toute demande d’assistance technique, merci de contacter le N° 0810 835 624.

