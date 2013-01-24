Philips remporte le prix iF Design Award pour les moniteurs IntelliVue MX750 & MX850
Développés en utilisant des principes d'économie écologique et circulaire, les moniteurs MX750 et 850 ont été conçus pour allier robustesse et longévité, tout en offrant une solution évolutive de surveillance patient.
C’est pourquoi ils ont remporté l’iF Design Award, concours de design de renommée mondiale et symbole qui met l'accent sur la puissance innovante du design et récompense. En 2020, le jury a dû sélectionner parmi 7 298 inscriptions de 56 nations.
Les moniteurs MX sont des dispositifs médicaux de classe IIb, fabriqués par Philips et dont l’évaluation de la conformité a été réalisée par l'organisme notifié TÜV SUD 0123. Ils sont destinés au monitorage des patients. Les actes effectués avec le MX800 sont pris en charge par les organismes d’assurance maladie dans certaines situations. Lisez attentivement la notice d’utilisation. Mai 2020
