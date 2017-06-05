Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.