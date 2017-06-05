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SHC8800/12
Son Home Cinéma haute résolution
Le casque sans fil Philips SHC8800 vous plonge au cœur d'un son comme au cinéma, en totale liberté. Grâce à sa portée de 100 mètres et à son design circum-aural confortable, profitez du summum du divertissement domestique personnel.
HP 40 mm/conception arrière ouverte
Circum-aural
Coussinets confortables
Les 20 heures d'autonomie permettent un marathon de télévision sans risque d'interruption.
Le casque Philips SHC8800 se met automatiquement en marche lorsque vous le mettez sur votre tête. Et lorsque vous avez terminé, il s'éteint automatiquement pour économiser l'énergie.
Placez le casque sur la base de recharge pour le recharger facilement.
3.6
sur 5
11
Avis
chaussure99
05/06/2017
België
Très bon casque !!
Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur
chemadriz
21/12/2017
España
casi perfectos
Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV
DGH1
04/12/2017
United Kingdom
Good sound quality
Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones