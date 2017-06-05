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Arrêté

Casque sans fil pour téléviseur

SHC8800/12

3.6

| (11) Avis

Son Home Cinéma haute résolution

Le casque sans fil Philips SHC8800 vous plonge au cœur d'un son comme au cinéma, en totale liberté. Grâce à sa portée de 100 mètres et à son design circum-aural confortable, profitez du summum du divertissement domestique personnel.

Voir tous les avantages

Un son comme au cinéma chez vous

Son Home Cinéma haute résolution

  • HP 40 mm/conception arrière ouverte

  • Circum-aural

  • Coussinets confortables

20 heures d'autonomie pour de longues séances d'écoute

Les 20 heures d'autonomie permettent un marathon de télévision sans risque d'interruption.

Marche/arrêt automatique

Le casque Philips SHC8800 se met automatiquement en marche lorsque vous le mettez sur votre tête. Et lorsque vous avez terminé, il s'éteint automatiquement pour économiser l'énergie.

Base de recharge simple d'utilisation

Base de recharge simple d'utilisation

Placez le casque sur la base de recharge pour le recharger facilement.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.6

sur 5

11

Avis

1

05/06/2017

België

België

Très bon casque !!

Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur

21/12/2017

España

España

casi perfectos

Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV

04/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound quality

Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones

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