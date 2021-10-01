Pourquoi le produit n'est-il pas fourni avec un adaptateur ?
Philips s'engage à créer des produits durables, c'est pourquoi nos emballages sont fabriqués à partir de matériaux recyclés et recyclables. En retirant l'adaptateur secteur, nous évitons l'équivalent de la mise en décharge de 19 millions de bouteilles. Toutefois, si vous avez besoin d'un adaptateur, contactez-nous en utilisant l'une des options indiquées ci-dessous.
